'Teen Mom 2' Star Chelsea Houska Blasts Troll for Comment About 'Keeping Her Legs Closed'

Chelsea Houska may be eagerly awaiting the arrival of her fourth child, but not every fan of the Teen Mom 2 star is quite as excited. Just days after announcing that she and husband Cole DeBoer are expecting their third baby, marking baby No. 4 for the reality star, Houska found herself hitting back at a troll who told her to "keep your legs closed."

The insulting remark was made on Thursday as Houska took to Instagram to show off her first official baby bump picture. Sweetly captioned, "Hiiiii little babe," the image showed Houska posing in front of a mirror. She lifted her shirt just the slightest to reveal her growing bump, which she is clearly embracing.

Amid a flurry of comments congratulating her on her little one on the way was one not as nice response. In a comment that has since been deleted, but was captured by In Touch Weekly, one follower slammed Houska, beginning their criticism by writing, "[Oh my God]" alongside a shocked emoji. That person went on to write, "Another baby. Keep your legs closed, d–." Houska, however, was not having it, and quickly hit back, writing, "These [legs] stay open for my husband."

Thankfully, the response to Houska's pregnancy news has been overwhelming good, aside from that single comment. Most fans are reacting with just as much excitement as Houska seems to have, eager to celebrate her pregnancy and the upcoming addition to her family.

The Teen Mom 2 star had first revealed that she is expecting on Wednesday. She made the announcement on Instagram, sharing a photo of a wooden beam featuring their children's names. She captioned the post, "One more DeBoer! Coming early 2021." Sharing the same photo, DeBoer added, "The Grand Finale! (We Think [wink emoji]) Baby #4!"

Houska and DeBoer are already parents to Watson, 3, and Layne, 23 months. Houska is also mom to daughter Aubree Lind-DeBoer, 10, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Adam Lind. The MTV star and DeBoer tied the knot in October of 2016, and Houska has long said that she hoped to have one more child. Speaking with E! News in 2019, she said, "We definitely want more kids—at least one—but I think we're going to wait probably a little farther than the last two babies. Maybe when [Layne is] 2, we'll start thinking about it. But there will be more."