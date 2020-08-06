'Teen Mom 2' Star Chelsea Houska Shares First Baby Bump Photo Following Pregnancy Announcement

✖

Chelsea Houska is showing off her baby bump for the first time since announcing her pregnancy with baby number four! The Teen Mom 2 star took to Instagram Thursday to give her followers a glimpse of her growing belly, pulling up an oversized tee to reveal her stomach, glad in gray bike shorts. "Hiiiii little babe," she captioned the mirror selfie.

Houska then conducted an impromptu question and answer session in the comment section, revealing that she and husband Cole DeBoer already learned the sex of their baby via blood test. "We know what we are having! Will announce soon," she told a curious follower. As for the family's future baby prospects, Houska wrote, "This little babe will probably complete the fam!" When questioned about her imprecise language, she responded, "Hahahah I mean I'm 98.5% sure but maybe we'll get a wild hair in like 5 years who knows."

Houska and DeBoer announced they were adding another little one to the family Wednesday, sharing on Instagram a photo of a beam inside their new house featuring everyone's name with space with the new baby. "One more DeBoer! Coming early 2021," she captioned the photo. DeBoer seemed to agree with his wife's assessment of the baby's place in their finale, writing in his own announcement, "The Grand Finale! (We Think [wink emoji]) Baby #4!"

The couple already share two children, Watson, 3, and Layne, 23 months, while Houska is also mother to daughter Aubree Lind-DeBoer, 10, whom she had with ex-boyfriend Adam Lind. Teen Mom 2 co-star Kailyn Lowry, who just gave birth to her fourth child, a baby boy, on July 30, commented on the announcement, "This. So happy for y'all!!!! And I love that you write your story into your home." Catelynn Lowell of Teen Mom OG added, "Congratulations to you guys!!!!" Even Jamie Lynn Spears chimed in, writing, "[Oh my God] you are going all in..good for you!! Congrats to you and your beautiful family!!"

Houska and DeBoer have long planned on having a big family, telling E! News in February 2019, "We definitely want more kids— at least one — but I think we're going to wait probably a little farther than the last two babies. Maybe when [Layne is] 2, we'll start thinking about it. But there will be more."