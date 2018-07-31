‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Shares New Snap of 33-Week Baby Bump

Chelsea Houska is currently pregnant with her third child, and the Teen Mom 2 star has been sharing her pregnancy journey with fans every step of the way.

The reality star is expecting a baby girl with husband Cole DeBoer, and Houska used her Instagram Story on Sunday to share that she is currently “pregnant AF.”

Sharing a selfie from the neck down, Houska donned a black t-shirt with the slogan along with a pair of denim shorts and cowboy boots.

On Sunday, the 26-year-old used Twitter to share that she is 33 weeks pregnant.

“Apparently my ‘over it’ stage of pregnancy hits at 33 weeks 5 days because #notmuchlonger,” she wrote.

Apparently my “over it” stage of pregnancy hits at 33 weeks 5 days because 😐😐😐😐😐😐 #notmuchlonger — Chelsea DeBoer (@ChelseaHouska) July 29, 2018

Houska also joked about her “pregnancy brain” affecting her phone’s status.

“The other day I drove off with my phone on the hood of my car…..two days later, I threw it away in a garbage bag and then into a dumpster,” she wrote. “Aubree says it’s gonna end up in the toilet next #pregnancybrain #losingmymind.”

The other day I drove off with my phone on the hood of my car…..two days later, I threw it away in a garbage bag and then into a dumpster😐 Aubree says it’s gonna end up in the toilet next #pregnancybrain #losingmymind — Chelsea DeBoer (@ChelseaHouska) July 28, 2018

Houska and DeBoer share son Watson, 18 months, and Houska is mom to 8-year-old daughter Aubree from a previous relationship.

During her third pregnancy, the Teen Mom 2 star has continued to update fans on her food choices, with the soon-to-be mom of three doing her best to eat healthily.

Apparently, that choice has led some to believe that Houska isn’t doing what’s best for her baby, a stance that led the reality star to take to Twitter with a clapback.

Responding to a fan who had issued their own clapback to an article wondering whether Houska’s baby would be “okay,” Houska noted that there’s nothing wrong with trying to maintain a healthy pregnancy.

“Dude. This seriously bothered me when I saw it yesterday,” she wrote. “Apparently if you’re trying to not eat endless bowls of pasta and trying to be healthy during pregnancy, that means your doing keto and also not caring about your baby.”

Dude. This seriously bothered me when I saw it yesterday. Apparently if you’re trying to not eat endless bowls of pasta and trying to be healthy during pregnancy, that means your doing keto and also not caring about your baby 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Chelsea DeBoer (@ChelseaHouska) July 27, 2018

Replying to another fan in regards to the keto diet, Houska tweeted, “I don’t even know if it’s safe or not, either way that’s not what plan I’ve been following during pregnancy!”

I don’t even know if it’s safe or not, either way that’s not what plan I’ve been following during pregnancy! — Chelsea DeBoer (@ChelseaHouska) July 27, 2018

