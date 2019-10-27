‘Teen Mom 2’ Reunion Reportedly Sparks Near-Physical Altercation

This season’s Teen Mom 2 reunion was filmed this weekend in New York and reportedly involved a near-physical altercation between the MTV reality show’s stars. Things got so heated that Kailyn Lowry took to Twitter on Sunday to say the tapings are “not good for your health” and vowed to never ask to do another one. The fight allegedly involved new Teen Mom 2 star Jade Cline and a member of the Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant cast who was invited.

A source told USA Today‘s Champion Daily Sunday that part of the reunion included Cline meeting with members of the Young and Pregnant cast. Cline previously appeared on the series before she was promoted to Teen Mom 2 to fill the slot left empty by Jenelle Evans’ firing.

According to the source, things were going well until “all hell broke loose” when Young and Pregnant star Ashley Jones “tried to start with Jade.”

“It seems Ashley wasn’t happy that Jade got on Teen Mom 2 and she came for her,” the source continued. “A massive fight broke out and Jade and Ashley almost got into a physical altercation. Ashley also tried fighting with the rest of her Young and Pregnant cast. Some of the girls began taking off their shoes and whatnot and security had to storm in. It was truly insane.”

MTV had to call for Jones and her baby’s father, Bariki Smith, to be removed from the building, the source said.

“Then Ashley and Bariki went online and Ashley did a live where she went insane and her baby daddy and her started posting what the cast members viewed as threatening and obscene messages,” the source explained.

The source was actually referring to several messages Jones posted on her Instagram Story.

“B— wanna be hard (sic) at the reunion. I will beat you the f— up. Period. You know my hotel number,” read one message.

In another, she called out Cline and Kayla Sesser, another Young and Pregnant star.

“And I don’t blems (sic) so just no Kayla and Jade. The next time y’all wanna take y’all shoes off be about it b—. Cause you can’t whoop me, and I’ll wait,” Jones wrote.

“Ashely kept going on all night long tagging Jade and Kayla and saying things like I’m at this place, come meet me. She kept tagging them where she’s at hoping they would meet up with her so they could fight or something,” Champion Daily‘s source said. “She even tagged herself in the lobby of Jade’s hotel. It was nuts.”

According to the source, it was Lowry who stepped in to make sure the fight did not get “too crazy.”

After the reunion was filmed, Lowry took to Twitter to tell fans she will never attend another reunion. The MTV veteran appared to reference the Young and Pregnant stars’ fight, writing, “[MTV] stop putting girls who do not like each other on the same stage. Stop putting girls in a situation where they feel like they need to prove themselves.”

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV, with Young and Pregnant following at 9 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: MTV