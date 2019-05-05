‘Teen Mom 2′: PETA Outraged That Jenelle Evans’ Husband David Eason Killed Family Dog

PETA is taking a side in Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans’ latest scandal involving the shooting death of her family dog by her husband, David Eason. The activist group called the incident “horrifying” and said there was “no excuse” for animal abuse.

On Wednesday, PETA shared a statement on its Instagram page about the situation.

“This is so wrong! Jenelle Evans and David Eason’s dog was being cornered by a toddler and reacted defensivley- like most dogs would,” the Instagram post reads. “He didn’t deserve to be shot and killed by Eason for that.”

In a statement to Radar Online, PETA said Eason should face charges for the incident.

“David Eason has a long history of violent behavior and was caught on camera, just weeks ago, forcefully dragging a pig by his or her legs, so alarm bells should be sounding,” the group said. “People who abuse animals typically don’t stop there. Domestic abusers commonly begin by threatening, torturing, or killing animals, and if reports that he shot Nugget are true, it’s time to worry about the safety of the humans and remaining animals at the house.”

The statement continued, “PETA hopes charges will be filed against Eason and that he’ll be banned from owning animals.”

The incident reportedly happened on Tuesday at the couple’s North Carolina home. Nugget, a young French bulldog, nipped at Eason and Evans’ 2-year-old daughter Ensley, sending Eason into a rage. He reportedly beat the dog in front of Evans and Ensley, then threw it outside, where he allegedly shot and killed the dog.

Eason appeared to admit to the shooting on his now-deleted Instagram page, and defended his actions.

“I dont give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face… whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I dont put up with that s– at all,” Eason wrote. “I’m all about protecting my family, it is my lifes mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me.”

He added, “You can hate me all you want but this isnt the first time the dog bit Ensley aggressively. The only person that can judge weather or not a animal is a danger to MY CHILD is ME.”

Eason has not been charged with a crime yet, since Evans has not filed a police report. Animal Control officers reportedly tried to gather evidence, but left the Easons’ home after seeing the “no trespassing signs” and a grey pit bull on their porch. Authorities are investigating, but say they cannot enter the home without the couple’s permission based only on social media posts.

The situation has reportedly put Evans’ future with MTV in question. Teen Mom 2 producers are considering firing her and have not started filming her for the next batch of episodes, a source told Radar Online.

Eason, who has been blocked from appearing on the show since early last year due to homophobic remarks, is reportedly seeking anger management treatment.

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas/Getty Images