‘Teen Mom 2’ Cast Member Shamed for Letting Young Daughter Wear Makeup

An adorable video of Leah Messer’s daughter invited criticism for the Teen Mom 2 cast member, as people called out the young mom for letting her 7-year-old wear makeup.

The video Messer posted Saturday showed daughter Aleeah confusing the words “tampon” and “coupon,” a hilarious childhood misstep the 25-year-old shared with the caption “Wtf” alongside laughing emojis.

But fans were quick to notice the young girl’s eye makeup and lipstick.

Leah, lay off the makeup on these girls. They’re little kids. For heaven’s sake, let them keep their innocence and just be kids for a change — Lizzie W 🎩🎩 (@radicalred) November 4, 2017

Why is she wearing make-up? — Sharon Goike (@GoikeSharon) November 4, 2017

Messer was not having it though, and clapped back, saying her daughter is just having innocent fun around the house.

Omgoodness they play in makeup when we are hanging out around the house or they have a friend over. Who cares ??? — Leah D. Messer (@TM2LeahDawn) November 5, 2017

People were quick to back the MTV cast member, recalling their fond memories playing with makeup as kids.

I got into my aunts red lipstick when I was 3 and it’s one of the best memories I have. Like everyone says, let them be kids. Kids play👏🏼 — devyn (@devynrosa) November 5, 2017

Oohhh my god, y’all make everything so damn dramatic. Do you not remember playing with makeup as little girls.Good god give the girl a break — Steph (@stephfareal) November 5, 2017

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays on MTV at 9 p.m. EST.