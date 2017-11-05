Reality

‘Teen Mom 2’ Cast Member Shamed for Letting Young Daughter Wear Makeup

An adorable video of Leah Messer’s daughter invited criticism for the Teen Mom 2 cast member, as […]

An adorable video of Leah Messer’s daughter invited criticism for the Teen Mom 2 cast member, as people called out the young mom for letting her 7-year-old wear makeup.

The video Messer posted Saturday showed daughter Aleeah confusing the words “tampon” and “coupon,” a hilarious childhood misstep the 25-year-old shared with the caption “Wtf” alongside laughing emojis.

But fans were quick to notice the young girl’s eye makeup and lipstick.

Messer was not having it though, and clapped back, saying her daughter is just having innocent fun around the house.

People were quick to back the MTV cast member, recalling their fond memories playing with makeup as kids.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays on MTV at 9 p.m. EST.

