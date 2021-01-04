'Teen Mom 2' Star Leah Messer Sends Emotional Message to Fans in Exclusive Reunion Sneak Peek

Leah Messer is sending a message of hope to Teen Mom 2 fans going through a difficult time. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of the first part of Season 10's reunion special Tuesday, the MTV star looks back at how far she's come since her debut on 16 & Pregnant, only to be hit with a wave of emotions at everything she has overcome in her past. Congratulated by host Nessa on the success of her book, Hope, Grace & Faith, released over the summer, Messer said she felt like the time was right to come clean about her past substance abuse, as well as an abortion she had passed off as a miscarriage.

"Before I was so worried — I just wasn't at peace with myself, with who I am, and I honestly just felt like I could take it, like I could take the feedback that I would get from all angles," the 28-year-old mother of three explained of her decision to publish her book. "When I carried that burden, it was something that ... now I feel like a completely different person, Nessa."

Getting choked up as she speaks, Messer explains that the emotion comes from just how "proud" she is of her growth into someone 7-year-old daughter Adalynn and 11-year-old twins Aliannah and Aleeah can draw from as they grow up. "There's still some work; there's still some growth and evolving to do," she admitted. "But yes, I'm so proud that my kids have someone that they can look up to and be inspired by and gain knowledge from."

Dr. Drew Pinsky, another reunion host, pointed out that Messer appears to have broken the "intergenerational cycle of trauma" that was a part of her own upbringing, earning a cheer from the reality star. Speaking about how the Teen Mom 2 producers have changed her life, especially during her drug addiction, Messer gets even more emotional as she admits how low she had fallen before getting help.

"If it hadn't been for executive producers really steering me into a direction where I had adequate resources and support, I would have killed myself," she shares. Reaching out to fans who are going through something difficult in their own lives or watching a loved one go through something similar, Messer urged, "Don't be afraid or ashamed to reach out for support. Some kind of support is so important." Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.