'Teen Mom 2': Kailyn Lowry Teases New Relationship During Reunion

While Kailyn Lowry's future on Teen Mom 2 is currently in question, she still took part in this season's reunion. On Tuesday, Lowry spoke with hosts Dr. Drew Pinsky and Nessa Diab over video chat. Not only did she share where she stands with her ex Javi Marroquin, but she also teased that there's a new man in her life.

Over the past season, there has been much talk about whether Lowry and Marroquin would get back together. The Teen Mom 2 star did acknowledge that there was a bit of "will they, won't they" energy going on between them. However, she said that the fact that they were on such good terms was actually more "harmful and toxic" for them. Lowry said that this made their relationship more confusing and that she even thought that they might have gotten back together. The pair quickly realized that they wouldn't be able to make a romantic relationship work, as when things got bad between them, they were really bad.

This prompted Diab to ask Lowry whether she wants to be in a committed relationship. In turn, the reality star said, "I may or may not be in a relationship right now," surprising everyone. She said that she hasn't been keeping her relationship a secret from anyone in her life including her exes Marroquin and Chris Lopez. Lowry then said that she could introduce her new man right at that very moment, as he was at her house while they were filming the segment. Unfortunately, the show cut to the dreaded "to be continued" shot before they could reveal Lowry's new boyfriend.

Even though Lowry was going to introduce her new man to the Teen Mom 2 audience, you may not be able to see how their relationship flourishes on the show. In the finale, the reality star shared the issues that she has with the MTV series and even told the producers that she feels as though they ask her questions about her co-parenting relationships that they don't ask her other co-stars. One of the executive producers, Larry Musnik, tried to get at the root of Lowry's issues. But, the conversation culminated with Lowry flipping everyone off and saying, "Love y'all." So, at the moment, her future with Teen Mom 2 seems to be up in the air.