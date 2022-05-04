'Teen Mom 2': Kailyn Lowry Stays Mum on Javi Marroquin Reunion Talk After 'Flirty' Interaction

✖

Teen Mom 2 stars Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin continue to spark relationship rumors. The pair addressed that very topic on Tuesday night's show. However, unlike in past episodes in which Lowry shut down any talk about reuniting with her ex-husband, she seemingly left the door open during their most recent conversation about the matter.

Lowry and Marroquin went on a trip together for their son, Lincoln, who had a football competition. During the trip, they both noted that there was no drama between them and that things were going especially well for their co-parenting relationship. Although, Lowry shared with the camera that she felt as though there was a "flirty" vibe between them and that Marroquin wanted more out of their relationship.

The reality stars discussed the situation later on while enjoying lunch. Lowry said that they're doing better when it comes to their co-parenting relationship because they're on the same page regarding goals for their son. She also added that it's indicative that their relationship was a case of "right person, wrong time." Marroquin perked up at this comment and said that it was the first time that Lowry has referred to their relationship in such a manner.

Then, Marroquin asked Lowry whether she would ever consider getting back together with him. In response, Lowry pled the fifth. She later told the camera that she sometimes feels as though there is a "glimmer of hope" that they could reunite. But, they still have to do some work on themselves before they could ever get back to that space. Interestingly enough, Lowry had a much different answer when she addressed her relationship with her ex-husband earlier in the season.

In the premiere, a producer told her that he picked up on the flirtations between her and Marroquin. She denied that there was any flirtation from her end, but noted that she did detect it from him. When asked whether she would ever get back together with Marroquin, Lowry joked that she would never date a man with children, even if they're her own. The Teen Mom star's rep has also denied that there is anything romantic going on between her and her ex. They told E! News that they are "NOT back together" and added that "they are very dedicated to a positive and healthy co-parenting relationship for their son, Lincoln."