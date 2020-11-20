'Teen Mom 2' Star Kailyn Lowry Says She's Not Celebrating Christmas With Her Kids

✖

Kailyn Lowry won't be celebrating Christmas with her kids this year. The Teen Mom 2 star revealed she would be spending the day without sons Isaac, 10, whom she shares with ex Jo Rivera; Lincoln, 7, whom she shares with Javi Marroquin; Lux, 3, and Creed, 3 months, both of whom she shares with Chris Lopez, on the Thursday episode of her Coffee Convos podcast.

"We’re not doing anything. Like, I’m just not gonna have them, so they don’t have to get each other stuff," the MTV star said of her Christmas plans with the boys. "I might ask them do they want to get each other anything for Christmas, and if they say yes, then I would just obviously facilitate that. They’re gonna be with their dads, I’m pretty sure, until the end of Christmas Day, so I feel like maybe by then it would be over, but also, I don’t know. It might be kind of nice to give each other something, so maybe we’ll see."

Last year, Lowry said she was "by [herself] almost the entire day" on Christmas, and when the kids got home, they "went on about our lives." She continued, "It is kind of sad, and I get that. I definitely get that. I just feel like it’s a lot and the amount of money that I was spending on Christmas gifts and then I was only getting them for half the day and then I had to share."

Sharing time with the children's father has gotten particularly difficult as time goes on. "I don’t get to go to my family because my family, Jo’s family and Javi’s family are all in different areas, and then when we added Chris to the mix, it was like, there was just so much going on that I was never gonna have three happy dad situations," she said, noting how much the situation was stressing her out when she focused on getting time with her kids that day as well as complying with the custody agreements set by the court.

Lowry does have a plan to spend Thanksgiving with all her children; however, traveling to Texas to be with a friend and her family for a week, which has the little boys "super pumped." She explained, "That I’m very excited about, but not even because of the holiday. I’m just excited to see my friend.'