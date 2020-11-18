'Teen Mom 2' Kailyn Lowry Reveals Her Kids Have Walked in on Her During Sex: 'Scarred for Life'

✖

It's every kid's nightmare to walk in on their parents having sex, but it's just as much of a nightmare for Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry after she admitted that her kids walked in on her doing the deed. On an episode of her Baby Mamas No Drama podcast, she openly discussed the embarrassing moment, saying she's "scarred for life" and not sure whether she should address it with them or not. "I won't tell the story because I don't want to put my kids on blast," she started.

"I think I'm more scarred [than them] though," she continued. "Like, I'm more scarred for life than they are because I'm like f—, if they didn't have questions before, I don't know if they do. So, do I need to address them?" Lowry was engaging in the conversation with her cohost, Vee Rivera, who is the wife of Lowry's ex, Jo Rivera. Rivera then proceeded to ask Lowry how she would feel if her son Isaac, 10, who she shares with Jo, walked in on Rivera and Jo having sex and Lowry said she would not be mad because it's a part of "life."

"It's f—ing life," Lowry stated. "And that's the thing, I worry sometimes about talking about things like this on the podcast because I feel like I'm scared someone's going to call CPS, you know? But it's really part of f—ing life." She continued, "People have kids and they still want to have sex. We're all human, right? Of course, I wouldn't be mad if that happened. First, I would laugh and then I would be like, 'Wow, I hope he's not traumatized.'"

This isn't the first time Lowry has spoken so candidly about her sex life. In fact, the reality star — who in addition to Isaac also has sons Lincoln, Lux and Creed — has been incredibly open in the past about her intimate relationships and her struggles. After unexpectedly getting pregnant with her fourth child last year, she even confessed that she considered having an abortion. She also chatted about her sex life post fourth pregnancy, saying "It's been a long time."

"It's been a long time for me [...] just having sex in general," she said during her Coffee Convos podcast according to Us Weekly. "So, like, I actually look forward to the day that maybe [...] I get to have a quickie. One day, in the next couple of years, I hope it happens for me." She also said that she wants to have organic conversations with her sons about intimacy saying, "Don't be afraid to ask me questions. I would rather talk about it and him know what's what and be protected. Kids are going to do what they are going to do. What is he going to do, sneak out of the house or lie to me?"