'Teen Mom 2's Kailyn Lowry Refuses to Date a Man With Kids

Kailyn Lowry is putting some strong boundaries in place when it comes to her dating life. The Teen Mom 2 star opened up about getting back out there on Thursday's Coffee Convos episode, telling co-host Lindsie Chrisley she would struggle to navigate modern dating as a reality TV star and a mother of four boys.

"Part of me wants to try casual dating just to see what it’s like," she admitted to her co-host. "But I don’t think that I could talk to people. I don’t have anything in common [with men]." Lowry shares son Isaac, 10, with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, son Lincoln, 6, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin, and sons Lux, 3, and Creed, 3 months with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez, and said her life is just too different to date men. "I have four f—ing kids! I don't have anything in common with any man," Lowry added. "I’m not gonna date someone who has kids. I’m just not gonna do it. Like, I will not."

Dating apps are out of the question due to her public life on TV, as Lowry said she felt like people would "seek [her] out" to be on the show. Even if their intentions were true, the process of dating is daunting. "I’m so awkward that I don’t know how I would be on a first date," she continued. "Like, I don’t eat in front of someone for, like, 10 weeks. Do not take me out on a date where I have to eat in front of you because I won’t."

The MTV star previously said in a September episode of her podcast that she struggles to take things to slow emotionally in relationships. "Maybe that’s why my relationships haven’t worked out, because I’m just, like, immediately, like, ‘Here’s all my baggage.' Instead of showing them the good parts of me first, I just dive right into it."

Lowry has some legal trouble she'll need to handle first before getting involved with someone new, having been arrested on Sept. 26 after being accused of physically attacking Lopez after he cut their 3-year-old son's hair without her consent. Lopez alleged in court documents obtained by Us Weekly that Lowry started "attacking him [and] punching him several times on the head and upper torso."

The reality star's rep said in a statement after the news was made public, "Ms. Lowry has filed a petition for custody in the matter involving her children Lux and Creed. The judge in the Delaware Family Court has ordered the parties to refrain from discussing all domestic matters until after the hearing next year."

The statement continued, "Currently, Ms. Lowry has been awarded sole custody of the children despite the allegations pending in Family Court. Ms. Lowry does deny all of the allegations but cannot respond specifically at this time due to the orders of the judge."