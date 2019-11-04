‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Reveals Whether She’ll Get More Plastic Surgery

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry was on The Domenick Nati Show Friday, and let it slip at the very end of her appearance that she would like to get more plastic surgery. Lowry has undergone plastic surgery in the past, but is open to another visit with plastic surgeon Dr. Michael Salzhauer, better known as “Dr. Miami.” Lowry also commented on Jenelle Evans and engagement rumors while on Nati’s show.

At the very end of his interview, Nati reminded Lowry that he is also a publicist for Salzhauer.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Oh, can he get me back?” Lowry asked.

“Do you need to come back in?” Nati wondered.

“Yes! I need to come back,” an excited Lowry replied.

“I don’t think he knows that,” Nadi added. “He was just like, ‘Oh, tell her I said hi.’”

“Aw. He’s so sweet,” Lowry said.

Lowry had plastic surgery in January 2016, getting a Brazilian butt lift, tummy tuck and neck liposuction. She almost had another round of plastic surgery in January 2018, but she dramatically backed out at the last moment. She told fans on Twitter she flew all the way to Miami for liposuction and a “boob job,” but decided against it.

“I won’t lie to y’all, i came to Miami for lipo & a boob job. But hours before my surgery i decided i don’t want to go through with it,” she wrote on Twitter at the time. “When i get home I’ll use the money i was gona spend on surgery for a nutritionist & get back into working out.”

A few months later, Lowry admitted on her Coffee and Convos podcast she wanted breast reduction.

“They’re massive! It weighs me down. I already have bad posture and my boobs add to it,” she said in July 2018. “I’m like please, let me get cleared for this! When my trainer came here the other day, he took all my measurements to do the weight loss stuff, I was like, he went to obviously measure my chest and stuff too, checking everything… I wear a 36DDD, we talked about that before, when he took my measurements, it was 44 inches!”

She later added, “I don’t think I’m even wearing the right size bra. I don’t even think there is a 44DDD… I’m so big and I’m super nervous and hopeful that I can get the surgery.”

There is one plastic surgery procedure she will never get though. In 2017, she told Radar Online she never wants to use Botox again.

Plastic surgery was not the only top of conversation for Lowry and Nati. She told Nati Evans was the “least trustworthy” of her Teen Mom 2 co-stars and was hopefully that Evans is changing after filing for divorce from David Eason. She also shut down recent engagement rumors.

Photo credit: Getty Images