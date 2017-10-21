‘Teen Mom 2’ Cast Member Kailyn Lowry Claps Back at ‘Bothered’ Fans

Kailyn Lowry lashed out at fans on Twitter who criticized her after the latest episode of Teen Mom 2.

“Some of y’all are way too bothered,” she wrote to her fans.

“It’s so funny @KailLowry talked all that I like my men black but in tears already girl you not built for these blk girl prob,” a fan wrote on Wednesday after she watched the latest episode of the MTV series.

“Get out of my mentions with this bullshit,” Lowry snapped back.

The fan quickly replied.

“Girl get off our show we watch then [peace sign emoji] with that bull shit you think it’s okay to be on tv talking about you like your men black,” she wrote.

Next, another fan made fun of Lowry struggling to pronounce “preeclampsia.” In the latest episode, Lowry feared she was going to have to give birth to her new child with Chris Lopez while on vacation in St. Thomas because she thought she had the condition.

“Every time @ KailLowry said ‘preeclampsia’ it made me just think about the fact that she has 3 kids now & still can’t pronounce it correctly,” the viewer wrote.

“Considering I’ve never had it. Are you really bothered by that?” Lowry replied.

After the exchange, Lowry wrote, “Some of y’all are way too bothered.”

“If you’re really happy with yourself, the things other people do wouldn’t bother you so much,” she added.

New episodes of Teen Mom 2 air on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.