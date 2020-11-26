'Teen Mom' Star Kailyn Lowry Responds to 'Welfare Mom' Shade After Taking Kids on First Flight for Thanksgiving

✖

Kailyn Lowry had the perfect response for a troll calling her a "welfare queen" on her Thanksgiving Instagram post. The Teen Mom 2 star defended herself after sharing a picture of her kids at the Philadelphia International Airport ahead of their Thanksgiving getaway to visit Texas friends on Wednesday.

The MTV star traveled with sons Isaac, 10, whom she shares with ex Jo Rivera; Lincoln, 7, whom she shares with Javi Marroquin; Lux, 3, and Creed, 3 months whom she shares with Chris Lopez. "Yesterday was my first time flying with all four babes, and it was [Romello Creed]’s first flight. #kailandthechaos takes Texas," she captioned the photo, asking for thoughts on the night's Teen Mom 2 episode.

One angry follower responded in a comment calling her a "welfare queen," implying she is on government assistance, as first reported by InTouch Weekly, to which Lowry responded of her upbringing and subsequent career, "Yeah, that’s where it started, but I’m blessed to be where I am now."

Lowry decided to visit a friend in Texas for Thanksgiving, she revealed in last week's Coffee Convos podcast, but won't be celebrating Christmas with her boys. "We’re not doing anything. Like, I’m just not gonna have them, so they don’t have to get each other stuff," the A Letter of Love author admitted. "I might ask them do they want to get each other anything for Christmas, and if they say yes, then I would just obviously facilitate that. They’re gonna be with their dads, I’m pretty sure, until the end of Christmas Day, so I feel like maybe by then it would be over, but also, I don’t know. It might be kind of nice to give each other something, so maybe we’ll see."

Last year on holiday, Lowry said she was "by [herself] almost the entire day," and when her sons got home from their dads' houses, they "went on about our lives." She called the whole affair "kind of sad," adding, "I just feel like it’s a lot and the amount of money that I was spending on Christmas gifts and then I was only getting them for half the day and then I had to share."

Dropping the boys off at their dads' has gotten more complicated as time goes on. "I don’t get to go to my family because my family, Jo’s family and Javi’s family are all in different areas, and then when we added Chris to the mix, it was like, there was just so much going on that I was never gonna have three happy dad situations," she said.