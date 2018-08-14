Kailyn Lowry Reads Message From Briana DeJesus That Sparked ‘Teen Mom 2’ Reunion Brawl

Kailyn Lowry had reached her breaking point with Briana DeJesus by the Teen Mom 2 reunion.

After the co-stars nearly threw down if not for the speedy moves of some MTV security guards in last week’s Unseen Moments special, Lowry returned to the reunion Monday to shed light on how violence was brought into the feud, which began with DeJesus’ failed relationship with Lowry’s ex Javi Marroquin.

Lowry revealed that while she was traveling to New York City for the reunion filming, she thought things might go south between the two after what DeJesus said about her on Instagram.

Reading from her phone, Lowry said DeJesus wrote of her and and her experience with domestic violence, “Shut the f— up, because she gets beat up in front of her kids.”

“So that’s why I just lost all respect,” she told hosts Dr. Drew Pinsky and Nessa. “Like, I think that had Javi, Briana and I sat down in a room before this reunion and she didn’t say that, we could have just maybe kept it civil on stage. But now, I’m confronting you about this and you don’t really have an explanation for why you said that.”

When scolded by Pinsky for losing her temper with DeJesus prior to the on-stage fight in an off-camera attempted fight, Lowry defended herself, saying, “How long do I have to keep my mouth shut? At what point can I stand up for myself, my family, and my kids?”

As for any regrets she had about the way the reunion went down? “I should have hit Brittany [DeJesus] first, that’s what my regret is,” Lowry said.

She also took the opportunity to slam Marroquin for his “sex and love addiction,” which she said is just a part of his personality that causes her to “hate” him.

“This is who Javi is,” she said. “I don’t think he can come out of it.”

And she’s not willing to recognize Marroquin’s short-lived relationship with DeJesus as legitimate either.

“I think that both of them will never admit that both of them wanted it for publicity and for airtime,” she explained. “Both of them, not just Javi.”

In the future, Lowry doesn’t see the possibility of ever being able to be on stage with DeJesus ever again without some kind of drama going down. Instead, she suggested, DeJesus should simply stick with the other controversial Teen Mom 2 cast member she has beef with — Jenelle Evans.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo Credit: MTV