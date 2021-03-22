'Teen Mom' Kailyn Lowry Owns up to Some Embarrassing 'Mom Fail'

✖

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry admitted to making a big parenting mistake last week in the latest episode of her Coffee Convos podcast. The 29-year-old MTV star revealed that she forgot to dress her son Lux, 3, in green when his school had an all-day St. Patrick's Day celebration. Lowry shares Lux and 7-month-old son Creed with ex Chris Lopez. She is also mom to Isaac, 11, from her relationship with Jo Rivera; and Lincoln, 7, her son with ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

"I completely forgot about St Patrick's Day and my kid is the only one in the entire classroom that did not wear green today," Lowry told co-host Lindsie Chrisley, reports The Sun. Lowry admitted that she is not sure she owns anything that's green. Lux was "wearing teal, okay," Lowry said. "It's like half green, half blue."

It took a while for Lowry to figure out that Lux's school was celebrating St. Patrick's Day, even after seeing green glitter in the lobby. "It still did not click in my head until we walked to the actual classroom and I was like, 'Oh wow, everyone's in green,'" Lowry explained. "I saw the green glitter. It said, 'Happy St Patrick's Day.' There's rainbows everywhere, like the kids' projects hanging everywhere on the walls." She "never connected the dots" until she and Lux got into the classroom. "I was like, 'Sorry, we didn't have anything green," Lowry recalled. She was "upset" by her mistake because she worried about her children feeling left out. Lowry bluntly told Chrislie she "f—ed up."

Lowry quickly moved on from her St. Patrick's Day mistake this week. On Sunday, she shared new adorable photos of Creed. "I wasn't gonna post these but he's just so cute," she wrote in the caption. "You need to post more of him. The cuteness is too much and they are only that little for a short time," one fan wrote. "I’m going to try," Lowry replied. "It’s so hard sometimes & half my kids hate pix." A handful of fans told Lowry that Creed is looking just like Lux and her other children, an observation Lowry agreed with. "I see it too," Lowry wrote. "Lux and a little of Isaac when he was this age." Lowry admitted in the past that she considered an abortion before Creed was born, but was happy that she chose not to.

Teen Mom 2 finished its 10th season in December. MTV has not announced a premiere date for Season 11, but the show usually begins new seasons in September. Teen Mom OG Season 9 airs on MTV Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.