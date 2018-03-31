‘Teen Mom 2’ Cast Member Kailyn Lowry Opens up About Suffering Multiple Miscarriages

Kailyn Lowry opened up about her suffering from several miscarriages in a new episode of her podcast this week.

“I had multiple miscarriages,” Lowry said in a new episode of her podcast, Coffee Convos, with Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Lowell, who also suffered a miscarriage. “They kind of showed it on the show, but I kind of felt the same way after that. I went through a period where I’m like ‘I’m never having any more kids. I’m just going to be done, I guess. It’s not for me.’”

Videos by PopCulture.com

However, Lowry did try again, welcoming Lux Russell in August 2017.

“After I had time to grieve, I felt like, ‘Okay, now I’m in a place where if it happens it’s meant to be and if not then it’s not,” Lowry said. “And then Lux came along! So I definitely can understand and I empathize and sympathize with all of that.”

Lowry also praised Lowell and Lowell’s husband, Tyler Baltierra, for opening up about their miscarriage. Lowell also checked into rehab after experiencing suicidal thoughts.

“I give you a lot of credit for talking about it as well,” Lowry told Lowell.

Lowell also told Lowry she is feeling “way better.”

“I did genetic testing and found out that the medication I was on for five years doesn’t even work for me,” Lowell told Lowry, reports The Hollywood Gossip. “So they put me on different medications and they seem to be working really well.”

Lowell said her problems come “from the trauma in my past, so I’m going to have to keep digging deep into that.” She said one of the reasons she spoke out about her issues is to fight against stigmas about mental illness.

“That stigma needs to go away because people need to talk about it,” Lowell said. “It’s out there and it’s real and it affects people, even normal people, people on reality TV, moms, etc.”

Baltierra and Lowell have been together for 12 years, and were first introduced to viewers on 16 & Pregnant. They gave up their first child, Carly, up for adoption. They later had Novalee, who they are raising themselves. The couple hoped to have another child, but the pregnancy ended in a miscarriage.

“I feel like maybe it just wasn’t the right time. Thank God for kids and husbands,” Lowell said during an episode of Teen Mom last month. “If they weren’t around, I probably would have offed myself, seriously. I mean, I’m sure a lot of people can relate. Like, it’s like I don’t want to live another day like this, you know?”

In a previous episode of Coffee Convos, Lowry told her co-host Lindsie Chrisley that she would like to have more kids, although she is not dating anyone at the moment.

“I want more kids,” Lowry told Chrisley. “It’s crazy because, you’re like, ‘Kail you have three kids by three people, why the hell would you want more kids?’ I feel like I want one more.”