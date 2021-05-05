'Teen Mom 2': Kailyn Lowry Gets Emotional Over Big Life Milestone

✖

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is making some big changes in her life, as evidenced by Tuesday night's premiere episode. During the premiere, Lowry officially sold her home in Middletown, Delaware. After sharing the good news with her friend, the reality star became emotional about the process, as she noted how "relieved" she was to put that chapter in her life behind her.

Lowry explained that she was ready to move on from her home in Middletown. She and her children moved there in order to be close to her ex Chris Lopez, who is the father of Lowry's two youngest children, Lux, 3, and Creed, 8 months. However, she decided to move back to Dover, Delaware in order to put distance between herself and her ex. The MTV personality even mentioned that there were major issues in their relationship and alleged that Lopez was violent towards her. As a result, she felt as though it would be best to move back to Dover.

By the end of the episode, Lowry officially sold her Middletown home, meaning that she could put the past behind her. While talking with her friend about the final sale of her former house, the Teen Mom 2 star expressed that some may not understand why she became so emotional over selling her house, but she was simply "relieved" to be able to move on. She later told her two eldest children, Isaac and Lincoln, about how she is building a new house for them in Dover, which they were, understandably, very excited about.

According to Ashley's Reality Roundup, Lowry put her Middletown house, which she purchased for $837,770 in April 2019, on sale back in November 2020. The house has five bedrooms, five bathrooms, and a three-car garage. In February 2020, the reality star told her fans on Instagram that she was looking to sell the house as "too many people [knew] where to find [her]." Lowry previously explained to her friend during an episode of Teen Mom 2 that she was having second thoughts about moving to Middletown, so it's not entirely surprising that she ultimately moved back to Dover.

"I f—ked up, like that's the bottom line, I f**ked up by moving," she said on the program. "I made that mistake and now I need to correct it because I don't need to be driving back and forth 35 minutes to make it easier for someone who's not contributing to our household."