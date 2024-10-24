‘RHOC’: Tamra Judge Accuses Shannon Beador of Scheming to Take Gina Kirschenheiter Down in Exclusive Sneak Peek

The Real Housewives of Orange County cast trip to London is anything but capital. Tamra Judge levels a new accusation against Shannon Beador in a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of the Thursday, Oct, 24, episode of the Bravo series as Emily Simpson shoots down rumors about her kids.

As Tamra, Emily and Heather Dubrow take in the sights of London, Emily sits her castmates down to address the conversation Gina Kirschenheiter told her the ladies had gotten into regarding a rumor about Emily’s 9-year-old twin sons.

As the story goes, when Katie Ginella’s 20-year-old daughter Kaili babysat Luke and Keller, the little boys made a comment about “something like how horrible Heather is,” which made Heather “really upset” when Tamra told her about it.

In a confessional, Emily admits to knowing about the rumor “for a long time,” but was going to just let it go. “But now I have to intervene and tell the truth,” she adds.

Emily reassures Heather, “I don’t talk about adult material in front of my children, and I would never talk about you negatively in front of my children ever,” adding in a confessional, “My kids didn’t say that, but even if for some reason they did, why would [Katie] repeat something two little boys said when your daughter was babysitting them?”

Heather admits to being “so f-king upset” at the rumor, but clarifies that she isn’t upset with Emily. “I find this story so incredibly disturbing, but isn’t it odd that Katie has some connection here?” she notes to the camera. “Feels hinky.”

Having the story about her kids circulating “pisses me off on so many levels,” Emily tells Heather and Tamra: “First of all, you’re talking about my children. Second of all, you’re … saying that I’m a s-ty parent that talks about my friends in front of my children. You’re throwing my boys under the bus. And you’re also putting me in a position where [Heather] and I could have an issue,” she says.

Heather tells Emily she thinks the whole thing is a “planted, bulls-t story to try to attack my character,” but assures her she is “done” with her brief truce with Katie.

Amid all this drama, Gina, Katie and Jennifer Pedranti are waiting for Shannon to finish giving herself an enema, as Gina tells Emily via text that she had gotten “so sick” when they were about to leave the hotel that she was “doubled over” in pain. “Probably ‘cause she knew what she did was wrong,” Tamra declares. “And she knows there’s gonna be some retaliation.”

When Emily asks what Tamra is referring to, the Two Ts In A Pod host indicates that she’s talking about what Shannon allegedly did to Gina before last season’s reunion taping. “Is it bad?” Emily asks, to which Tamra replies, “It’s not good.”

“Six months ago, Shannon, she was digging up some information to bring it up at the reunion,” Tamra elaborates. “She contacted [Taylor Armstrong’s] husband John, who’s an attorney, to see if there was any legal information out there about [Gina’s boyfriend Travis Mullen], Travis’ ex-wife, and Gina.” Tamra claims, “It was gonna be her smoking gun to bring it onto the reunion.”

Emily is shocked at how “f-ked up” of a move it would be to bring Gina and Travis’ children into the fray, as Heather chimes in, “And what’s the goal? To win?” Emily adds, “Gina’s gonna lose her mind. I wish she was here because I feel like I need to tell her right now.”

Watch the drama go down on The Real Housewives of Orange County, airing Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo and streaming the next day on Peacock.