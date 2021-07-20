'Teen Mom 2': Kailyn Lowry Shares How Ex-Husband Javi Marroquin Helped Her During Son's Medical Emergency

✖

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry experienced a very scary situation during her trip to the Dominican Republic. According to The Sun, Lowry's youngest son, Creed, was rushed to the hospital at one point during the trip after he suffered an injury. Lowry later explained on an episode of her podcast, Coffee Convos, how her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, helped her during the scary ordeal.

The situation began in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, which is where Lowry has been staying with her four sons. While in their residence, the reality star's youngest son, Creed, whom she shares with her ex, Chris Lopez, injured himself as he was scaling the furniture. She explained on her podcast, which she co-hosts with Lindsie Chrisley, “So, [Creed is] scaling things… I went to put him down, and he went to go grab like the edge of the table to go scale it. The table caught the corner of his eyebrow and they did take him up at the emergency room.”

Lowry said that she was in a "sheer panic" when the situation went down. The ordeal was made all the more complicated as the mom-of-four was having trouble communicating with the medical professionals at the hospital. As a result, she called up Marroquin, who helped translate. The MTV personality said, “I had to call Javi for him to translate the whole thing because I was so upset … my Spanish has been good enough to get us around [but not for this.]" She went on to praise Marroquin for stepping in when she needed him, adding, "I had never needed him to come through harder than what he did for me yesterday.” Lowry noted that Creed had to get "little butterfly stitches," but that he is "perfectly fine" now.

Lowry and Marroquin were married from 2012 to 2016. They share their 7-year-old son Lincoln together. While they have had their fair share of drama in the past, they are on much better terms today. In fact, they're even going into business together. During a recent Instagram Live session together, they explained that they're collaborating with their son's trainer, Steve Gonzalez, for a kids' sports camp, per InTouch Weekly. Marroquin said about Gonzalez, “We believe in him so much. … We believe in the way he connects with kids, his methods, his training style, his experience and what he brings to the table.” This camp will be on a first-come, first-serve basis and will allow kids of all ages to train in a variety of sports.