'Teen Mom 2': Kailyn Lowry Criticized by Fans for Choosing Not to Film Amid Arrest Drama

By Stephanie Downs

Kailyn Lowry did not appear on the most recent episode of Teen Mom 2. The reality star took to social media to explain that she did not appear in the episode because she didn't want to film a specific segment with her ex, Chris Lopez. But, on social media, fans are taking Lowry to task for not filming the show.

On her Instagram Story, Lowry said that she did not want to film a segment with Lopez, with whom she shares her two youngest sons, Lux and Creed. She said that she didn't want to film the segment because it didn't feel "authentic" to her. The longtime MTV personality also said that it was ultimately her decision to not appear in the episode, which came as a result of her refusing to film the aforementioned segment. While she did not specify what the nature of the segment would have been, the Without a Crystal Ball podcast reported that it had to do with a reported domestic violence incident between Lowry and Lopez. Lowry was reportedly arrested in the fall of 2020 after getting into an altercation with Lopez after he supposedly cut their son's hair (Lowry denied to police that she became physical during the incident).

Based on what fans had to say on social media, they believe that Lowry still should have taken part in the episode. Read on to see everything they had to say about the matter.

On both Instagram and Twitter, fans have criticized Lowry for not filming certain segments for the show. According to The Sun, one individual wrote, "Kail is fake. She always WANTS TO look good. Tell your story Kail good & bad!!!"

prevnext

Clearly, fans wanted to see what was really going on with Lowry. But, she had other plans. 

prevnext

Some fans are even calling Lowry arrogant for not filming specific scenes for the show. Clearly, they're not afraid to hold back their real feelings about the situation. 

prevnext

Basically, fans don't love that Lowry was the one who decided what would and wouldn't be shown on Teen Mom 2. However, it is her decision at the end of the day. 

prevnext

Several fans believe that Lowry should have showcased those parts of her life, as others have done before her. Since the reality star did not film them, she wasn't included in the episode. 

prevnext

Many Teen Mom viewers on Instagram shared that they wanted to know the details about Lowry's situation with Lopez. One individual wrote, "I wanna hear about Kail's arrest." Alas, the matter didn't play out in the episode. 

prevnext
0comments

While many criticized Lowry for not sharing certain parts of her life, others came to her defense. This fan pointed out that it's within the reality star's rights to not film.

prev
Start the Conversation

of