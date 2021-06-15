'Teen Mom 2': Kailyn Lowry Criticized by Fans for Choosing Not to Film Amid Arrest Drama
Kailyn Lowry did not appear on the most recent episode of Teen Mom 2. The reality star took to social media to explain that she did not appear in the episode because she didn't want to film a specific segment with her ex, Chris Lopez. But, on social media, fans are taking Lowry to task for not filming the show.
On her Instagram Story, Lowry said that she did not want to film a segment with Lopez, with whom she shares her two youngest sons, Lux and Creed. She said that she didn't want to film the segment because it didn't feel "authentic" to her. The longtime MTV personality also said that it was ultimately her decision to not appear in the episode, which came as a result of her refusing to film the aforementioned segment. While she did not specify what the nature of the segment would have been, the Without a Crystal Ball podcast reported that it had to do with a reported domestic violence incident between Lowry and Lopez. Lowry was reportedly arrested in the fall of 2020 after getting into an altercation with Lopez after he supposedly cut their son's hair (Lowry denied to police that she became physical during the incident).
Based on what fans had to say on social media, they believe that Lowry still should have taken part in the episode. Read on to see everything they had to say about the matter.
Kail said mtv wanted her to create a storyline with one of her baby dads but she didn't want too that's why she's not in tonight's episode… but we also know she fought Chris for cutting Lux's hair so…. #TeenMom2
On both Instagram and Twitter, fans have criticized Lowry for not filming certain segments for the show. According to The Sun, one individual wrote, "Kail is fake. She always WANTS TO look good. Tell your story Kail good & bad!!!"
So apparently Kail wasn't featured tonight cause it was around the time she got arrested for domestic violence. Hmmmmmm. Why can't we see THAT side of Kail instead of watching her pick out wall paper......🧐🤔 #TeenMom2
Clearly, fans wanted to see what was really going on with Lowry. But, she had other plans.
If you are filming reality tv about your life the cameras should be able to film what ever is going on at the time... not what you 'choose' to film. Kail's arrogance has become quite the monster #teenmom2
Some fans are even calling Lowry arrogant for not filming specific scenes for the show. Clearly, they're not afraid to hold back their real feelings about the situation.
MTV should have also filmed Kail situation with Chris too #TeenMom2
Basically, fans don't love that Lowry was the one who decided what would and wouldn't be shown on Teen Mom 2. However, it is her decision at the end of the day.
Kail should show just like Amber did. Why didn't I see any arrest on Kail but we do on Amber? How does Kail keep this out the blogs, or am I just missing them? #TeenMom #TeenMom2 #MTV
Several fans believe that Lowry should have showcased those parts of her life, as others have done before her. Since the reality star did not film them, she wasn't included in the episode.
I'm all into Jade's surgery and just realized Kail wasn't on the show tonight. #TeenMom2
Many Teen Mom viewers on Instagram shared that they wanted to know the details about Lowry's situation with Lopez. One individual wrote, "I wanna hear about Kail's arrest." Alas, the matter didn't play out in the episode.
If kail doesn't want to air her dirty laundry on tv that's her choice. She's thinking of her kids and their future as they are getting older and will be able to watch this show. #TeenMom2
While many criticized Lowry for not sharing certain parts of her life, others came to her defense. This fan pointed out that it's within the reality star's rights to not film.