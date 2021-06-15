'Teen Mom 2': Kailyn Lowry Criticized by Fans for Choosing Not to Film Amid Arrest Drama

Kailyn Lowry did not appear on the most recent episode of Teen Mom 2. The reality star took to social media to explain that she did not appear in the episode because she didn't want to film a specific segment with her ex, Chris Lopez. But, on social media, fans are taking Lowry to task for not filming the show.

On her Instagram Story, Lowry said that she did not want to film a segment with Lopez, with whom she shares her two youngest sons, Lux and Creed. She said that she didn't want to film the segment because it didn't feel "authentic" to her. The longtime MTV personality also said that it was ultimately her decision to not appear in the episode, which came as a result of her refusing to film the aforementioned segment. While she did not specify what the nature of the segment would have been, the Without a Crystal Ball podcast reported that it had to do with a reported domestic violence incident between Lowry and Lopez. Lowry was reportedly arrested in the fall of 2020 after getting into an altercation with Lopez after he supposedly cut their son's hair (Lowry denied to police that she became physical during the incident).

Based on what fans had to say on social media, they believe that Lowry still should have taken part in the episode. Read on to see everything they had to say about the matter.