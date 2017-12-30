‘Teen Mom 2′ Co-Stars Kailyn Lowry and Jenelle Evans’ Feud Rages on With ‘Mugshot’ Diss

Teen Mom 2 co-stars Kailyn Lowry and Jenelle Evans are taking continuing their public feud on social media and taking the disses to new heights.

Earlier this month, Lowry called out her Teen Mom 2 cast member Evans’ hypocrisy over an article Evans posted questioning the paternity of her youngest son, Lux. In response to the allegations, Lowry tweeted to Evans, to not “ever f—king try to scare” her, claiming the newly married MTV personality was “thirsty for attention.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Of course, Evans tweeted back with screenshots of their private conversation, to which Lowry adamantly denied that she had been sent the screenshots in the cease and desist letter, writing, “If you have 10+ mugshots do not try to blame me for you not being [able] to secure a job.”

Check out the latest in their insane back-and-forth argument below:

@PBandJenelley_1 Jenelle don’t ever fucking try to scare me with a cease & desist when you’re posting this BULLSHIT. https://t.co/pxLkgiGuDg — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) December 28, 2017

Kail… I have sent you screenshots of the tweets you’ve posted over the years. They we’re included in your letter but you don’t care to mention that part.. You know none of us write any of these articles we get paid to post. https://t.co/kticqMKlRi — Jenelle Eason (@PBandJenelley_1) December 29, 2017

For you to get on here AGAIN to tweet about some drama goes to show how thirsty you are for attention constantly, you try way too hard. It’s funny. https://t.co/kticqMKlRi — Jenelle Eason (@PBandJenelley_1) December 29, 2017

If you have 10+ mugshots do not try to blame me for you not being to secure a job. — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) December 29, 2017

Earlier on Saturday, Lowry retweeted a message from Lindsie Chrisley, daughter of Todd that read that might have summed it all up.