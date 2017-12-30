Reality

‘Teen Mom 2′ Co-Stars Kailyn Lowry and Jenelle Evans’ Feud Rages on With ‘Mugshot’ Diss

Teen Mom 2 co-stars Kailyn Lowry and Jenelle Evans are taking continuing their public feud on […]

By

Teen Mom 2 co-stars Kailyn Lowry and Jenelle Evans are taking continuing their public feud on social media and taking the disses to new heights.

Earlier this month, Lowry called out her Teen Mom 2 cast member Evans’ hypocrisy over an article Evans posted questioning the paternity of her youngest son, Lux. In response to the allegations, Lowry tweeted to Evans, to not “ever f—king try to scare” her, claiming the newly married MTV personality was “thirsty for attention.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Of course, Evans tweeted back with screenshots of their private conversation, to which Lowry adamantly denied that she had been sent the screenshots in the cease and desist letter, writing, “If you have 10+ mugshots do not try to blame me for you not being [able] to secure a job.”

Check out the latest in their insane back-and-forth argument below:

Earlier on Saturday, Lowry retweeted a message from Lindsie Chrisley, daughter of Todd that read that might have summed it all up.

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts