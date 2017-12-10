Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin Take Shots at Each Other on Twitter

Once again, it looks like Teen Mom 2 cast members and exes Javi Marroquin and Kailyn Lowry are done playing nice with each other.

Marroquin took to Twitter on Dec. 8 to slam ex-wife Kailyn Lowry.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Someone’s bitter and can’t move on from shit that happened almost 2 years ago. #yesterdayspaper #MarriageBootCamp #moveon — Javi Marroquin (@Javimarroquin9) December 9, 2017

“Someone’s bitter and can’t move on from s— that happened almost two years ago,” he tweeted alongside hashtags #yesterdayspaper @MarriageBootCamp and #moveon.

He then wrote a tweet referencing the ex-couple’s 4-year-old son, Lincoln.

Have more important things to worry about right now than a past relationship that’s dead to me. Lincoln is the only thing keeping it alive. Which I’m blessed for don’t get me wrong. But him, that’s it — Javi Marroquin (@Javimarroquin9) December 9, 2017

“Have more important things to worry about right now than a past relationship that’s dead to me. Lincoln is the only thing keeping it alive. Which I’m blessed for don’t get me wrong. But him, that’s it,” he tweeted.

The Teen Mom 2 cast member seemed to be reacting to Lowry’s tweets during Friday night’s episode of Marriage Boot Camp, which documented their battle over child support.

Wow, disappointed in yourself that you let OTHERS influence how you treat the mother of your child, yet here we are again #MarriageBootCamp 🤔 — Kail Lowry (@KailLowry) December 9, 2017

“Wow, disappointed in yourself that you let OTHERS influence how you treat the mother of your child, yet here we are again,” Lowry wrote.

The show’s Judge Lynn Toler followed up to Lowry’s tweet, writing, “If the woman holding up your kids isn’t ok your kids aren’t either…”

Marroquin responded swiftly.

Can’t be one sided. There are dads out there that step up more than a mom. Can’t be biased. https://t.co/QslI8DfaUz — Javi Marroquin (@Javimarroquin9) December 9, 2017

“Can’t be one sided. There are dads out there that step up more than a mom. Can’t be biased,” he tweeted.

The fight came the same day that news broke that the two aren’t working together on their tell-all book series anymore.

Lowry told Us Weekly that the two made the decision for the sake of their son, as well as their new relationships.

“I wanted to keep our co-parenting relationship intact and didn’t want to make any significant others uncomfortable,” Lowry said. “We would have had to spend time together for promos and book tour, but we are not in a place to do that right now.”