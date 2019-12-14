‘Teen Mom 2’: Kailyn Lowry Says She Has to Move and Change Her Phone Number After Fans Cross the Line

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry told fans on Twitter she has to move and change her phone number because some fans “can’t respect privacy” and boundaries. Although some fans have been nice to her, she asked her followers to stop sending letters to her home. Lowry’s comments came moments after she shared a screenshot of a text conversation she had with someone she did not know.

On Friday, Lowry shared a screenshot of a a text she received from someone named Lori, who asked how her children were. Lori claimed she got her number from a Chris, possibly referencing Chris Lopez, the father of Lowry’s youngest son Lux, 2. “Y’all are f— crazy. Good luck,” Lowry texted the person, whose number was not obscured in Lowry’s tweet.

Moments later, Lowry said she planned to move again because of overzealous fans.

“I’m moving AGAIN and changing my number because y’all crazy f— can’t respect privacy & boundaries… and don’t try to tell me it comes with the territory because it certainly f— doesnt,” she wrote.

“I love those that have been so good to me and sweet to my kids. I really do. But please do not come to my home. Please do not send letters to my address. I have email. I have DM. Please,” Lowry added in a second tweet.

Fans later pointed out that while Lowry is asking for privacy, she does have a history of sharing the phone numbers of others when trying to make fun of text conversations she has with strangers.

“[Laughing my a— off] didn’t you just harass another woman by releasing her phone number like, last week. What goes around, comes around honey,” one person wrote.

“But you just posted someone’s number so [shrug],” another wrote.

“Your tweet before this was posting someone’s phone number to your 1.4 million followers. You reap what you sow,” another wrote.

“Wait, it’s okay for you to share someone’s number though! No ones personal info should ever be shared or posted on social media, you’re no exception,” another chimed in.

While the Coffee Convos podcast host is in the middle of moving again, MTV aired the latest Teen Mom 2 reunion special. In one segment, Lowry told hosts Dr. Drew and Nessa Diab there is “no co-parenting right now” with Lopez.

“Right now, he is just working and going to therapy as far as I know. Working on himself,” Lowry, 27, said. “And I know he will see Lux when the time is right.”

Lowry has two other children — Isaac, 9, from her relationship with Jo Rivera; and Lincoln, 6, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

Lowry also discussed her close relationship with co-star Leah Messer.

“I think that helps because we not only became young moms together, but we are sharing this unique experience that a lot of people can’t really relate to, and it comes with a lot of ups and downs,” she told Dr. Drew and Diab. “So I think it intensifies the bond that we already share as young moms.”

Teen Mom 2 airs on MTV Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images