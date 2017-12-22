Kailyn Lowry Reacts to Javi Marroquin’s Cheating Admission

Kailyn Lowry certainly never wanted to learn that her ex-husband had been unfaithful to her, but to learn that he had cheated via a lie detector on a national television show was even worse.

The Teen Mom 2 star and ex Javi Marroquin have been working on their co-parenting relationship during this season of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, as they share 4-year-old son Lincoln.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Lowry told InTouch she wasn’t shocked by Marroquin’s admission of cheating.

“I always knew but I really didn’t want it to be confirmed and definitely not the way that it was confirmed,” she said. “Hence my initial question on MBC.”

The 25-year-old admits she also cheated on her ex while he was deployed in the Air Force, but says his cheating on her was worse because he was always accusing her of doing the same and making her feel badly.

“My reputation is ruined, I have lost friends over it because people are like, ‘Oh, Kail is this horrible person… I can’t believe she did that to you.’ These same people don’t know that he was doing it,” she said on the show. “How dare you say all these things about me and allow people that once respected me to look at me like, ‘Wow, I can’t believe you did that.’”

The whole experience almost forced Lowry to leave the show.

“I just need to process it,” she explained, “I just think I need to go home and deal with it and… being here isn’t going to help the situation. I want to go home.”

Lowry is now dating girlfriend Dominique Potter, while Marroquin has been hot and heavy with Teen Mom 2 castmate Briana DeJesus since October. That relationship has brought its own drama to Lowry and Marroquin’s co-parenting life, forcing the exes to cancel their joint book series He Said, She Said.

“I wanted to keep our co-parenting relationship intact and didn’t want to make any significant others uncomfortable,” the mother of three told Us earlier this month. “We would have had to spend time together for promos and book tour, but we are not in a place to do that right now.”

Photo credit: Marriage Boot Camp