‘Teen Mom 2’: Kailyn Lowry’s Relationship With Chris Lopez Spirals After Mistaken Text

Kailyn Lowry is coming to the end of her rope when it comes to her relationship with Chris Lopez.

The Teen Mom 2 star had been trying to work things out with the father of her 1-year-old son, Lux, after she accused him of cheating throughout her pregnancy, saying that the two had been hanging out together when she didn’t have her older sons—Isaac, 9, and Lincoln, 5.

Things took a left turn right before Lincoln’s birthday party, however, when Lowry received a text message from Lopez that she claimed was meant for his other ex.

“Like, he was trying to hang out with her,” she explained to a friend. “So I don’t know if he’s still planning on coming to Lincoln’s birthday.”

Lowry said she didn’t plan on rescinding his invite to the party, but felt he might not come in order to avoid an awkward situation.

While the MTV star was “obviously upset,” she promised to be “civil and cordial” if he did, but on the day of the party, Lopez barely spoke to her.

When she confronted him about ignoring her, he accused her of being “nice for the cameras,” calling his aunt (and Lowry’s friend) Heather “fake” passive aggressively.

Lowry then accused Lopez of “faking [their] relationship,” but was told that while he genuinely loves her, “sometimes you make it difficult.”

Considering the heightened emotions of everyone involved, the birthday bash went off relatively without a hitch, but Lowry was “willing to drive my car off a cliff” when Lopez texted her out of the blue to confess his love.

“I love you Miss Lowry,” he wrote to her.

More confused than ever, Lowry told producer Patrick that depending on who you ask at what time, she either is or isn’t together with Lopez, because neither one trusts the other enough to not look “stupid.”

But having a child together, doing this on-again, off-again thing and not even living together didn’t make any sense to her.

“Within the next year, if we’re still doing this, I’m not gonna do it anymore,” she tearfully said. “I’m getting to the point where, eventually, I want to be with someone and raise my kids with someone and have a life together and do all that because I do get so emotional and lonely. I don’t want to love because I’m lonely, but I see all my mom friends are married, and here I am. Why can’t he commit to me?”

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: MTV