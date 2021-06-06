✖

Teen Mom 2 fans have noticed that Kailyn Lowry has been hanging out with Devoin Austin through her social media posts. The standout detail about Austin is he is the ex of her co-star, Briana DeJesus. Lowry and Austin's hangouts have raised some eyebrows and prompted fans to speculate the two are dating, according to The Hollywood Gossip. But, is there any depth to the speculation?

The Hollywood Gossip reports that Lowry and Austin were hanging out with one another while filming the Teen Mom 2 reunion in late May. On her Instagram Story, Lowry said, while standing next to Austin, that they were going to film their "segment together." Austin agreed and the pair said that they were going to "knock it out." The two then left the scene together. Their interaction had some wondering whether things were heating up for them. But, it seems as though Lowry and Austin were playing things up as far as those romance rumors were concerned.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry)

In late April, Lowry did address the speculation that she and Austin were an item. She spoke out shortly after her co-star, DeJesus, shared a link to a story on Instagram that purported that she and Austin were in a relationship. The reality star even called the post in question "click bait." According to The Sun, the mom-of-four wrote on her Instagram Story, "Devoin & I are not in a relationship. Do not fall for the click bait."

Lowry has an interesting history with Austin and his ex, DeJesus. The two Teen Mom 2 stars were previously not on good terms as DeJesus formerly dated Javi Marroquin, Lowry's ex-husband. Of course, DeJesus has since moved on following her relationship with Marroquin. In late May, it was reported that she is engaged to Javi Gonzalez. DeJesus told MTV News about her new relationship, "I’m so in love and so excited to start a new chapter with Javi. He is an incredible man and I can’t want to marry him. The ring is beautiful and I’ve never been this happy!"

Even though Lowry and DeJesus haven't always been on the best of terms, the former did congratulate her co-star on her engagement. After DeJesus shared the news of her engagement on TikTok, Lowry responded to send her some kind words. The podcast host said that she saw DeJesus' post on her For You page and added, "Omg congrats!" In turn, DeJesus responded with a "Thank you" along with a red heart emoji. Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by ViacomCBS Streaming, a division of ViacomCBS.