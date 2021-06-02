'Teen Mom 2': Kailyn Lowry's Latest Move Might Upset Briana DeJesus

✖

Kailyn Lowry waded into some murky territory on Tuesday night's episode of Teen Mom 2. As viewers saw, Lowry invited Devoin Austin, Briana DeJesus' ex, to be on her Coffee Convos podcast. The mom-of-four noted that she wanted to hear Austin's side of the story, as he does not typically get a chance to shine in the spotlight.

Lowry explained that she was going to travel down to Atlanta so that she could record an episode of the Coffee Convos podcast with her co-host, Lindsie Chrisley, who lives in the city. Before the trip, she told Chrisley that the podcast had been receiving many messages about having Austin on. Lowry then said that she would message Austin to see if he would come to Atlanta to record an episode of the podcast. In turn, he said that he would be down to do it.

When Austin did arrive in Atlanta to record with Lowry and Chrisley, they asked him how he thought DeJesus would handle him going on the podcast. He said that he wasn't worried about what his ex, with whom he shares daughter Nova, would think about him, but he did tell Lowry, "I feel like Briana's gonna have an article for you." During their conversation, Lowry and Chrisley asked Austin a series of questions about himself, including where he's originally from (Michigan) and how he and DeJesus met (via social media while they were in high school). Austin also spoke about his strained co-parenting relationship with his ex, explaining that he wishes that she would cut him some more slack as he does try to be there for their daughter. As for what he has planned for the future, he said that he wants to buy a house and that from there "the sky's the limit" for himself and Nova.

Even though DeJesus may not be thrilled to see that Lowry and Austin recorded a podcast together, it seems as though she is on okay terms with her Teen Mom 2 co-star. In late May, it was reported that DeJesus was engaged to Javi Gonzalez. Shortly after the news broke, Lowry congratulated her on TikTok. The podcast host explained that she saw DeJesus' post on her For You page and wrote, "Omg congrats!" DeJesus responded by writing, "Thank you," along with a red heart emoji.