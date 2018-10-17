‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Says Ex Javi Marroquin Tries to Get Back With Her Regularly

Consider us shocked. Kailyn Lowry revealed on Monday’s episode of Teen Mom 2 that she hooked up with ex-husband Javi Marroquin recently, in a timeline that seems pretty sketchy considering his break up with Briana DeJesus.

The truth came out when Lowry was talking with MTV co-star Leah Messer prior to interviewing her on her podcast with Lindsie Chrisley. When Messer revealed she and her ex Jeremy Calvert had hooked up recently, Lowry commiserated.

“I think my relationship with Javi is very similar to your relationship with Jeremy, where it’s very different than people ever imagine it to be,” she told Messer, who called the dynamic “irrational.”

It was then that Lowry dropped a huge bomb.

“Javi won’t ever admit it on camera, but just know that man tries to get back with me on a regular basis,” she said. “I could drop a bombshell too but I’ll wait,” she added.

Messer said that was similar to her experience with Calvert, adding that the relationship is often very different when cameras aren’t rolling.

“That’s what I don’t understand, is Jeremy and Javi want us to get back together, but they won’t say it on camera because they don’t actually want to get back together,” Lowry responded.

“Their hoes on the side,” Messer interjected. “They don’t want to ruin it.”

Messer tried to get Lowry to admit when she and Marroquin had hooked up, asking if it was during his relationship with DeJesus, and while she wouldn’t answer the question, her face said it all.

Despite them rekindling their relationship temporarily, Lowry said she wasn’t interested in getting back together with Marroquin.

“I don’t want to be with someone out of convenience,” she said. “I don’t need anyone. I can do things myself, if you know what I mean.”

Marroquin has since begun dating another ex, Lauren Comeau, with the couple announcing last month that they were expecting their first child together. (Marroquin and Lowry share 4-year-old son Lincoln.)

The soon-to-be dad admitted to Us Weekly at the time that he was “a little nervous” telling Lowry about the baby.

“She took it well and I think we’re both at a point in our lives where we are happy for each other,” he said.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: YouTube/Marriage Boot Camp