'Teen Mom 2': Kailyn Lowry's Ex Chris Lopez Seemingly Shades Her in Cryptic Posts After Nude Maternity Photo Leak

Chris Lopez seems to have thrown some shade toward his ex, Kailyn Lowry. The comments appear to be made toward the Teen Mom 2 alum after she had responded to a photographer allegedly sharing a nude photo of her from a maternity photoshoot without her consent. As InTouch Weekly pointed out, Lopez posted a few remarks to his Instagram story on Friday that seems to address the issue.

"As a parent, you should be more concerned with your child's happiness than your petty insecurities and jealousies. Just a thought," Lopez wrote. "[People] really need to grow up. [Shaking my head]. It's really sad," he later added, along with a thumbs down emoji. He's previously stated that he "doesn't believe the [photo] was leaked." In the comments section of the Teen Mom Shade Room, Lowry decried Lopez's claim, writing that "the photographer herself posted the photo without my permission. F— Chris for saying that!"

Lowry had previously addressed the issue with her photographer on Thursday in an emotional Instagram post. "My team and I have been made aware that a personal photo of me was posted online without my knowledge or permission," she wrote in the caption. "To say I am deeply saddened and humiliated, especially after the ill-advised posting of my previous maternity photo, is an understatement. I had no plans to release this photograph. I ask that any accounts that have reposted it to remove it, and other accounts to refrain from reposting it."

The former couple are parents to 2-year-old son Lux, while Lowry is also mom to 10-year-old Isaac and 6-year-old Lincoln from prior ex-boyfriends Jo Rivera and Javi Marroquin, respectively. The reality star also revealed she was expecting her fourth child back in February and shortly thereafter announced it would be a baby boy. "We're confirming the news, baby number four is coming soon! I'm almost 16 weeks pregnant and it's been a rough few months this time around. I've had nausea, morning sickness, and absolutely no energy. This week I'm starting to feel a bit better and I'm really hoping it stays this way," she wrote at the time.

In March, Lowry also blasted some online trolls who accused her of having children in exchange for cash. "I wish I got paid for having babies. I think the last, twins, could've really made us millionaires, too," one user wrote in her Instagram comments. In response to the message, Lowry replied simply, "I don't get paid to have babies. But OK."