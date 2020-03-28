‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Blasts Troll Accusing Her of Getting ‘Paid’ to Have Kids

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is not afraid to clap back at the trolls every once in a while. That’s exactly what she did recently, as InTouch Weekly noted. One of Lowry’s recent Instagram posts was met with a few comments from those aforementioned haters, including one who wrote that they wished they “got paid for having babies,” insinuating that Lowry does. Of course, the reality star didn’t waste any time in setting the record straight.

“I wish I got paid for having babies!” the user wrote, as InTouch Weekly pointed out. “I think the last, twins, could’ve really made us millionaires, too!” In response to the message, Lowry issued a reply that was straight to the point, writing, “I don’t get paid to have babies. But ok.” The MTV personality is no stranger to dealing with trolls online. In fact, in late February, she even opened up about the hate that she’s received from those online.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The hate I get from followers and viewers is on another f—ing level,” she wrote on Twitter (Lowry’s Twitter account has since gone private, possibly as a result of having to deal with these online haters). When a fan suggested that she block the haters, Lowry responded that she does but that there are “sooooo many” of them.

Lowry’s message came weeks after she announced that she was pregnant with her fourth child.

“We’re confirming the news, baby #4 is coming soon!” she wrote at the time, captioning a photo of herself and her three sons, Isaac, Lincoln, and Lux. “I’m almost 16 weeks pregnant & it’s been a rough few months this time around. I’ve had nausea, morning sickness, and absolutely no energy. This week I’m starting to feel a bit better and I’m really hoping it stays this way!”

Shortly after she made the exciting announcement, Lowry revealed the gender of her child by posting about her family’s low-key gender reveal party. During the event, it was revealed that the reality star is expecting her fourth son.

“The kids and I are so excited to be adding another baby boy into the mix,” Lowry told Us Weekly after the reveal. “Thank you all so much for your continued support [and] well wishes. Hopefully, the rest of this pregnancy will go smoothly as we anticipate the arrival of our newest addition.”