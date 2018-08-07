‘Teen Mom 2’: Kailyn Lowry, Briana DeJesus Fight Turns Violent During Reunion

Briana DeJesus and Kailyn Lowry were at each other’s throat at the Teen Mom 2 reunion, getting physical during Monday’s behind-the-scenes special after months of feuding.

Arriving in New York to film the reunion, both women knew something was about to go down after Lowry was incensed by DeJesus’ comment on her Instagram insinuating her third baby daddy Chris Lopez beat her “in front of her kids.”

“Part of me wants to hit her,” Lowry said. “I don’t think I’ll be able to control myself.”

And while Lowry first suggested the two women sit down for a talk without cameras, she made a point of putting her hair up first, thinking things might turn violent.

“Tell me why you felt so comfortable commenting what you commented on Instagram,” Lowry asked Briana. “I’m not going to relax because I’m going to beat your a—.”

Although the door was closed and viewers didn’t see what went down, Lowry allegedly lunged at DeJesus before being stopped by security.

“You’re talking about someone’s kids,” Lowry yelled. “Let me just hit her one time.”

The two women took their drama out into the hallway, and while security held them both back, it was clear things had escalated to a point there was no coming back from.

Although the two told producers they would be able to film their segment without fighting, it was clear things weren’t over.

Lowry and her co-stars were sitting on stage when DeJesus came out for her introduction, but the mother-of-two came out screaming at Lowry and charging her.

“All that s— you were talking, what the f— b—,” she yelled. “I’ll fight you.”

While the cast (including pregnant Chelsea Houska) and audience fled from the violent scene, DeJesus’ sister Brittany came at Lowry from behind, looking like she was trying to pull her hair. Lowry tried to go after DeJesus, but security guards had to tackle DeJesus into a side table to quell her rage.

“She wouldn’t do that s— in the room when it was just me and her,” Lowry said. “Now, everyone’s here, you want to act all tough.”

Once things calmed down, Brittany scolded her sister backstage.

“You did not have to f—ing do that s—,” Brittany said. “You could’ve waited until after, bro. Now we have all this f—ing drama.”

And that was jut behind the scenes! What will happen during the actual reunion?

