‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Breaks Custody Agreement, Threatened With Court Appearance

Kailyn Lowry could be in major trouble with the courts after taking 9-year-old son Isaac to Hawaii with her during a weekend that his father, Jo Rivera, was scheduled to have custody. In a sneak peek of Tuesday’s Teen Mom 2 shared by PEOPLE, the MTV star fears what could be next after choosing to take her son with her on the island vacation, despite Rivera’s previous objections to having his time with his son compromised.

“Jo texted,” she tells friend Shaneika after her return. “I got the text at like 2:30 in the morning on the Fourth of July. ‘Happy Fourth of July, coming by at 9 a.m. to get Isaac, see you soon.’ He knew that I was already in Hawaii because for three days I had been posting it.”

When Lowry told Rivera that Isaac was with her in Hawaii, he was not happy, threatening to get the courts involved.

“‘I asked to have my son today, you agreed to that when you signed the custody agreement. Back to the courtroom, see you there,’ ” she recalls his texts reading. “I don’t know if he actually filed for contempt of court.”

It’s unclear what, if any, consequences Lowry faced for her actions, but the Hawaii trip certainly proved to be a valuable bonding time for the MTV star and Chris Lopez. The father of her youngest son, 2-year-old Lux, came along on the vacation unexpectedly, she reveals in the sneak peek.

“He wasn’t going to come and then next thing I know, he called me when he got to the airport,” she says. “Chris coming was a little bit of a blessing because there was stuff that we were able to do without the baby.”

As for their relationship at the time? “Things are fine, we are getting along,” she says. “Just trying to keep things copacetic and just letting things fall into place.”

The drama between Lopez and Lowry may be on hiatus, but things certainly popped off between Teen Mom 2‘s Jade Cline and Young and Pregnant‘s Ashley Jones, according to Champion Daily, resulting in Lowry vowing to never film a reunion ever again.

“Every year I say I’m not going. Every year I give in. Every year I am apart of bulls—. This time I’ve reflected, accepted responsibility [and] wanted to do better,” she wrote on Twitter. “This year, I get dragged into bullshit that had NOTHING to do with me.”

She added, “@MTV stop putting girls who do not like each other on the same stage. Stop putting girls in a situation where they feel like they need to prove themselves.”

