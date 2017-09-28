Kailyn Lowry Speaks out About the ‘Struggle’ to Name Her Third Son

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is speaking out about how it has been “such a struggle” to land a name for her third child.

The 25-year-old MTV personality gave birth on August 5 but still has yet to publicly announce a name to her third son, and first child with baby daddy Chris Lopez.

“I thought I had a name and I would refer to the baby as that name in text messages or say it,” Lowry told Us Weekly. “And it didn’t feel right so I kept trying a couple different ones and none of them felt right.”

With her first two children, 7-year-old Isaac and 3-year-old Lincoln, Lowry had no trouble deciding on a name. However, this time around, she is just now getting to a point where she is honing in on the name that she feels is fitting for her newborn, whom she refers to as Baby Lo.

“I kind of have the one that I want to name him,” she said. “But I haven’t legally named him yet.”

Lowry says that adding a new addition to her family has been “more difficult” than raising two kids, but also that Baby Lo is “a pretty good baby.”

Raising three kids presents its challenges for Lowry as she does not live with Lopez.

“It’s hard right now because he’s in school and working,” she said.

Life isn’t exactly easy for Lowry in terms of her relationship with ex-husband Javi Marroquin, either.

“Right now they are down,” Lowry said. “But I’m sure they will be up again soon. That’s just how we always are, always hot and cold and we just ride the roller coaster.”

While their relationship may have its good moments, Lowry says that there is no chance of reconciliation with Marroquin.

“There’s no going back,” she said.

Teen Mom 2 airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.