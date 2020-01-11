‘Teen Mom 2’ Jenelle Evans Wants to Join ‘Flirty Dancing’ in Wake of David Eason Split

One Teen Mom 2 star may be ready to get her dance on, and, as a result, her date on. As she detailed on Instagram, Jenelle Evans would be down to appear on FOX’s Flirty Dancing series. Her Instagram Story post comes over two months after she announced her split from David Eason, with whom she shares a daughter, Ensley.

On Monday, Jan. 6, Evans took to her Instagram Story to share a pitch she had for Flirty Dancing, the FOX series hosted by Jenna Dewan that sees two strangers being taught a dance that they perform together on a blind date.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We need [Flirty Dancing] reality stars edition.. and put me on it!” Evans wrote on her IG Story, adding a dancer emoji to boot.

It would certainly be interesting to watch Evans heading back onto the dating scene, especially if there’s some flirty dancing involved. Of course, as previously mentioned, the former Teen Mom 2 star’s posts comes months after she broke up from her husband of two years, Eason. Back in late October, the MTV personality announced via Instagram that she had “filed papers” to end her marriage to her significant other.

“I’ve mostly kept off social media the past few days because I’ve been focused on making some big life decisions. I’ve lived my life on camera since I was 17 years old. And alot (sic) of it hasn’t been pretty. But its (sic) been my life,” Evans began. “Like anyone else I want what’s best for my kids and I want to be happy.”

“With time away from Teen Mom, I’ve started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I’m starting that now,” she continued. “The kids and I have moved away from David. Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I’ve filed papers to start that process. I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am. Me and the kids are doing great. We need some time to be together, but you’ll hear from us again soon.”

Evans recently addressed the possibility of heading back into the dating pool in early December. On two separate occasions, she told her followers on Twitter that she was “not dating anyone,” despite any rumors out there about her dating life. But, based on Evans’ latest Instagram Story post, it seems like she’d be down to date again, as long as there’s some dancing involved.