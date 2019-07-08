‘Teen Mom 2’ Alum Jenelle Evans Slams ‘Immature’ Ex Nathan Griffith in Co-Parent Tweet

Jenelle Evans took to Twitter to slam her ex-fiancé, Nathan Griffith, and his girlfriend, Ashley Lanhardt, who she accused of being too “immature” to co-parent son Kaiser, who Evans and Griffith welcomed in 2014. At first, she did not specify any names, but after a fan asked about Griffith and Lanhardt, she slammed the couple.

“One of the hardest issues of my life consists of dealing with the most immature people that cannot co-parent,” Evans tweeted Monday morning, along with three rolling-eye emojis.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Genuine question, have you ever invited Nathan and Ashley to your place for Kaiser’s sake?” a curious fan asked.

In a tweet that has since been deleted, the Teen Mom 2 alum responded to the fan, “Nope.. and there’s a damn good reason. As soon as Kaiser’s party was over Ashley had to go tweet some s— about [Evans’ husband David Eason] but all nice to his face. don’t trust her at all.”

She alluded to the deleted tweet later, writing, “I was trying not to say a damn thing too,” with the hashtag “[Sorry Not Sorry].”

Evans and Eason recently regained custody over Kaiser, their 2-year-old daughter Ensley and Eason’s 11-year-old daughter Maryssa following a month-long custody battle. After a judge ruled that the children could not live with Eason and Evans for the time being in May, Evans’ mother, Barbara Evans, cared for Ensley, while Griffith cared for Kaiser. Maryssa’s mother reportedly had custody over her during the battle.

“I am ecstatic to regain custody of my kids back!” Evans said in a statement released by PEOPLE. “Throughout this long process and final decision, I am excited to be moving forward and continuing to show America I’m a good parent,” she added.

The ruling does not affect Barbara’s custody of Jenelle’s 9-year-old son Jace, who has been living with his grandmother for most of his life. Evans shares Jace with ex Andrew Lewis.

Griffith spoke out Sunday following the court ruling. “I’ve calmed down a bit and just relying on my faith at this moment,” he tweeted. “I’m not going to put my two cents in but if anyone wants to put their input, you can visit here to complete a survey. Any input will help. The judge’s name is Pauline Hankins. TY [Team Griffith]”

Barbara told RadarOnline that last week’s ruling was “an injustice to the children.”

“We are all stick to our stomachs,” she added, telling the site she was “going to fight for these children.”