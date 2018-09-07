‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Reunites With Estranged Mom Barbara

It looks like things are getting back to good between Jenelle and Barbara Evans.

The Teen Mom 2 star revealed that she and her estranged mother met for what looks like was a nice breakfast Thursday, sharing photos of the two of them for once not yelling at one another on her Instagram Thursday.

“Had a cute breakfast with a cute little lady,” she said, adding the coffee and hearts emojis as well as the hashtags “#Breakfast #GossipGirl #SippinTea.”

Fans in the comment section were shocked to see the two smiling in the same photo together, but happy that the two appear to be working things out.

“It’s good to see mother and daughter out together. Looking lovely ladies!!” one person wrote.

Another added, “I’m glad to see you letting your mom in your life again. Hope this isn’t just for the cameras and this is genuine. Life is too short for family to not be with family. I’m very proud of you Jenelle! Keep it up love.”

The two have long sparred over Jenelle’s prior drug use, leading to Barbara getting custody of her first child, 8-year-old Jace, when he was just a baby. Ever since then, the two have sparred over everything from custody of the little boy to Jenelle’s husband David Eason, whom Barbara has said she fears abuses her daughter and grandchildren.

Barbara was heartbroken in a recent season of the MTV series when Jenelle wouldn’t allow her to attend her wedding, and the two engaged in a screaming match backstage during the last reunion the reality star attended before refusing to film outside her hometown this season.

“You f—ing b—, I have never seen you like this ever. Even on drugs, you didn’t act like this,” Barbara screamed at her daughter in the May episode.

Eason responded, “You’re right, Barb, you’ve never seen her like this because you’ve never seen her stand up for herself.”

In the August reunion, Barbara said it’s that kind of dynamic, plus Eason’s proud gun ownership, that makes her fear for her own life.

“I’m going to be the first one shot cause I live closest,” Barbara told Dr. Drew Pinsky. “It scares me. He could come over and kill me any time.”

She added, “I don’t feel Jenelle is OK. I’m just so, so, so worried.”

We’re not sure if the two have really worked things out or if this is merely a pleasant photo opportunity, but we hope the mother-daughter duo can find some common ground in the end.

