‘Teen Mom 2’ Jenelle Evans Sparks Pregnancy Rumors With New Photo

Now that Jenelle Evans and her new husband David Eason are settling into married life, is there a new Teen Mom 2 baby on the way?

Fans seemed to think that Evans was showing signs of a baby bump in a new photo she posted to social media this week.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Evans and Eason kiss and cuddle in a slideshow the mother of three posted to Instagram, alongside lyrics from the G-Eazy and Halsey song “Him & I”.

“He’s out of his head, I’m out of my mind. We’ve got that love, the crazy kind. I am his, and he is mine. In the end, it’s him and I.”

Many fans thought the lyrics were appropriate, as the couple is known for their erratic behavior, from storming out of the Teen Mom 2 season reunion to sending cease and desist letters to their MTV castmates. The two have also been accused of drug use and child abuse.

But others thought they spied a baby bump on Evans in the photo in which she is seen in profile. Evans already has three children, Jace, 8, Kaiser 3, and Ensley, 10 months.

“Is she pregnant???” one fan commented.

“I legit thought this was a baby announcement ….my heart stopped for a sec,” another said.

Evans herself laid rumors to rest, telling people that the bump they see is just her “kangaroo pouch.”

After her denial, people clapped back at the speculators, saying they were body shaming the reality star for not having a perfectly flat stomach less than a year after giving birth to her daughter Ensley.

“God forbid a woman not have a perfectly flat stomach,” one person said.

“After 5 kids I have one too,” a woman weighed in. “And that’s exactly what I call mine. I say it’s because it’s carried all my babies.”