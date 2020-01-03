‘Teen Mom 2’ Alum Jenelle Evans Has Message for Fans Amid Latest Romance Rumors and Split From David Eason

Jenelle Evans wants fans to stop speculating about her life. Following her split from David Eason and recently sparked rumors of a romance with Boston-area man Herb Wilkinson, the former Teen Mom 2 star took to Twitter on Thursday to set the record straight and remind fans that they shouldn’t believe anything unless it comes directly from her.

Don’t assume anything about my life unless I confirm it. Thanks 💓 — Jenelle Evans (@PBandJenelley_1) January 3, 2020

Evans’ tweet came just hours after The Sun, citing a source close to the reality TV personality, published a story confirming Evans’ relationship with Wilkinson.

“She has been talking to someone,” the source told the outlet, adding that Evans had recently flown from her new home in Nashville, Tennessee to visit Wilkinson. “She’s visiting him because she is interested in him.”

Rumors of the romance were first ignited after Evans and Wilkinson were spotted on a date in a video that surfaced on Instagram earlier in the week. In the video, which has since been deleted from his account, Wilkinson could be heard telling Evans, “smile babe.” Additionally, both Evans and Wilkinson have been spotted following and liking one another’s Instagram posts.

While it is unknown if there is anything more to their relationship, and Evans clearly doesn’t want fans to speculate too much, the Teen Mom 2 alum is currently working to get past another relationship. On Oct. 31, Evans announced that she had decided to separate from Eason, whom she married in 2017 and with whom she shares 2-year-old daughter Ensley.

“With time away from Teen Mom, I’ve started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I’m starting that now,” she wrote in part. “The kids and I have moved away from David. Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I’ve filed papers to start that process. I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am. Me and the kids are doing great. We need some time to be together, but you’ll hear from us again soon.”

In addition to filing divorce paperwork, Evans has also filed a restraining order against Eason, which has been extended into 2020.