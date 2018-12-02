‘Teen Mom 2’ Jenelle Evans Reportedly Has ‘Long, Drawn-Out’ Custody Battle Ahead Amid David Eason Drama

Jenelle Evans’ custody battle with Nathan Griffith may already be heated, but things are just getting started for the Teen Mom 2 exes, a source told Radar Sunday.

As previously reported, Griffith filed for full custody of the former couple’s 4-year-old son in July, claiming that Evans’ husband David Eason was “violent” and “a danger” to the little boy amid abuse allegations. Griffith also claimed that his ex and her new husband both had substance abuse issues.

As of November 2018, a source told the outlet of the ongoing custody battle, “They are still waiting on a trial date. They have had two or three scheduled and they always get pushed back.”

“This is going to be a long, drawn-out battle,” they continued.

Evans also appears to be going through some tough times with Eason outside of her custody battle. Earlier this week, the MTV star unfollowed her husband on Instagram temporarily, and the two are no longer friends on Facebook.

The couple also had a troubling incident between them in October, during which Evans called the police and claimed her husband had assaulted her in a drunken rage.

“My husband, he assaulted me. He pinned me down on the ground in the yard,” Evans said through tears in the 911 audio obtained initially by TMZ. “I think I heard my f—ing collarbone crack. I can’t move my arm.”

Later, she addressed the incident on her YouTube channel, saying the incident was the result of a misunderstanding.

“I know everyone’s concerned about me,” Evans said. “You know, I’ve been in so many domestic violence situations in the past that I would not put up with it now. I don’t know why you guys think I would continue to stay in this relationship if I was being abused.”

“My mental health is way more important than people bringing me down like this and making me depressed,” Evans said. “Every time I told you guys I was in a domestic violence situation, you would not believe me. And now, that I’m saying that I’m not and I am, you guys are trying to tell me something different.”

Amid this drama, Griffith and Kaiser’s relationship appears to be the same as it always was. “They see him every other weekend like they are supposed to,” the source added.

Photo credit: Instagram/Jenelle Evans