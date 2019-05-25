‘Teen Mom 2’: Jenelle Evans and Kailyn Lowry Break Down in Reunion Preview

Teen Mom 2 is promising more tears and confrontation in Part 2 of the show’s reunion.

The promo for the next installment, set to air Monday, shows star Kailyn Lowry and ex-personality Jenelle Evans in tears at different points of the short clip, teasing the drama coming soon.

the show’s official Twitter page shared “no one’s holding back” during Monday’s exciting second part of the reunion, along with a promo for the episode.

This Monday, no one is holding back when the #TeenMom2 Reunion continues with Part 2.

Lowry can be seen in tears sharing ow happy she is to have a good relationship with Isaac’s stepmom, as Evans could be seen seemingly behind the scenes after being confronted for hateful comments in Part 1.

Fans responded to the exciting promo, complimenting Lowry’s authenticity and looking forward to seeing more of Monday’s new episode.

“I think this is the most genuine Ive ever seen Kail be out of ten years on the show! That was a beautiful moment!” One fan wrote on social media.

“I love Kail and Vee they work together. It’s(sic) seems important to See, and it should be… for Isaac.” Another user commented.

Evans stormed off at the beginning of Part 1 of the MTV reunion special after host Nessa called her out for “hateful comments” she made about her boyfriend, Colin Kaepernick.

“You posted hateful comments on social media about my family, about my man, Colin Kaepernick,” Nessa told a shocked Evans, who claimed she had never seen the posts which she was referencing. At that point Nessa pulled up a post from the cast member’s Facebook calling him “the most disrespected guy in the NFL.”

After being confronted, Evans walked away and ripped off her microphone.

“I’m done with this bulls—. This is why I didn’t want to come here,” she shouted as she left the stage. “This is my storyline, you want to bring up your issues.”

Fans will get to see the conversation between Dr. Drew Pinsky and Evans backstage on Monday’s episode, in what will end up as Evans last two episodes on the MTV reality series.

The network cut ties with Evans shortly after she and husband David Eason were caught in controversy after he shot and killed her dog, Nugget, after it snapped at their 2-year-old daughter Ensley. The incident prompted all three of Evans’ children to be removed from their home pending a Child Protective Services investigation.

“MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since,” the network said in a statement. “Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019 and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season.”

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.