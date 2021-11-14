‘Teen Mom 2’: Jenelle Evans Breaks Down in Tears After New Business Venture Falls Through

Teen Mom alum Jenelle Evans posted a heartbroken video this week, revealing that her upcoming clothing line collaboration with SewSewYou has been dropped following some of her controversial comments. Evans posted a TikTok video, crying over the recent news that the partnership had fallen through due to “haters.” “Been crying all morning,” she captioned the video. “Sorry to let everyone’s hopes up but SewSew You has dropped me because of haters.”

She followed up the short clip with a longer YouTube video titled “Who #Cancelled Me?” Evans, who recently came after LeBron James on Twitter for his comments on the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, alleged that her “haters” decided to start a “hate campaign” against her by sending massive amounts of messages along with articles detailing some of her past divisive actions. In return, the company decided to drop her clothing line. “They came back and said, ‘no,’ we’re not working with you,” Evans says the company told her in the video in light of learning about her past. “Long story short they said they don’t have the capacity to handle all these hate emails,” she added.

The reality TV star had been promoting the line on her social media accounts with multiple posts for months prior to the sour news. “… Everything out the door. I’ve been working on this since December 2020 and it sucks that people are bringing up the past,” she said, becoming emotional. “Nothing I did recently. It’s always the past. No one gives me a chance to talk now. They just care about what was said in the past.”

“I’ve been trying so hard not to cry, been trying so hard to stay strong… I’ve changed. I think I’m a good person. I think I deserve opportunities… my feelings are hurt,” Evans continued, before adding in her closing that she “needs a few days to think about things… stay off line… stop reading comments.” She also wrote on her Instagram Story that she was going to take some time away. “My mental health is number 1. Honestly I’m so depressed I need time away from social media. Pray for me, thanks.”