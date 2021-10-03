‘Teen Mom 2′: Jenelle Evans’ Husband Crashes Car During Family Outing

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans’ husband, Davis Eason, is back in the news. Evans was recently filming a video for her YouTube channel when Eason crashed their family car. Their 4-year-old daughter Ensley was in the back seat at the time as Eason drove. Evans uploaded the video, titling it car crash and drama. She uploaded the video to her page on Sept. 24

Eason reportedly hit another vehicle. In the video, Evans alleges Eason looked behind him “twice” before the crash. Though the video doesn’t appear to show him look back at all. Luckily, everyone involved in the crash was safe and left uninjured.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Yesterday was the most chaotic day for me ever,” Evans said in the video “I didn’t continue to film yesterday, obviously, after what happened…it was just a little fender bender…We have insurance. She has insurance. It was David’s fault,” she continued. “He did look behind him twice in the video, as you saw, so it’s not like he didn’t look at all, but he did and, yeah. That happened.”

In an earlier portion of the video, Evans is seen crying. She later explains that her fellow Teen Mom alum Farrah Abraham was invited to the spinoff currently in production. Although Evans was also invited to participate. The series is a crossover special that’ll feature vast members from each Teen Mom franchise at a retreat. Evans declined to participate because Eason could not. Eason has had his own issues with the network. He was fired from the show after going on a homophobic tangent on Twitter in 2018.

Evans continued on the show but was released from the series a year later after Eason shot and killed their pet bulldog. She was replaced by Teen Mom Young & Pregnant star Jade Cline.