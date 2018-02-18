Petition Demands ‘Teen Mom 2’ Fire Jenelle Evans After Controversial Gun Photo

Jenelle Evans and her husband David Eason are still under fire for an ill-timed photo the couple posted hours after the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, that left 17 people dead.

An online petition has been drafted to get the couple fired from Teen Mom 2 because of the photo. The Change.org petition also names Briana DeJesus for allegedly laughing about the shootings during a live stream.

“Following the terrible tragedy in Florida where 17 people lost their lives, David [and] Jenelle Eason and Briana DeJesus, stars of the MTV show Teen Mom 2, displayed gross insensitivity by posting disturbing pictures and videos on social media,” petition author Ginger V wrote. “David posted photos of his wife, Jenelle Eason, holding and aiming a rifle, the same weapon that the gunman used in the Florida massacre.”

Ginger then goes on to allege David harassed critics of the post by calling them “hoes” and “b—es” and laid out her grievances against DeJesus before ending her note on a call-to-action.

“These people need to be reprimanded for their actions,” she wrote. “We urge all of you to sign this petition to get them removed from MTV and fired from Teen Mom 2.”

The petition, which is addressed to executive producer Morgan J. Freeman, has 2,666 signatures as of press time.

Evans briefly referenced the controversy on Thursday, tweeting the phrase “bad timing.”

Bad timing. 🙄🤦🏻‍♀️ — Jenelle Eason (@PBandJenelley_1) February 15, 2018

Eason still has the photos of his wife on his Instagram page, but he has disabled comments.

As for the Florida school shooting, former Stoneman Douglas High School student Nikolas Cruz has confessed to committing the mass murder. In all, Cruz killed 17 people and injured 15 others. He is expected to plead guilty to the charges levied against him.