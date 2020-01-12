‘Teen Mom 2’ Alum Jenelle Evans Reveals ‘Good Day’ Photo With Kids Ensley and Kaiser

Former Teen Mom 2 star, Jenelle Evans has been happily embracing “mom life” as of lately following her very public split from ex-husband, David Eason and her latest snapshot shared to social media is proof of that heartfelt sentiment. In a photo shared to her Instagram and Snapchat on Sunday afternoon, the 28-year-old single mom-of-three took to the networks to share an image of herself with two of her children, Kaiser and Ensley.

“Good day,” Evans captioned the image alongside a heart and the date, Jan. 12, 2020. In the snapshot, the mom is sporting a pair of glasses and a duck face pout, while Kaiser, 5 — her son with ex, Nathan Griffith — peeks out from the corner with a grin, while daughter Ensley, 2, of whom she shares with ex Eason, is smiling in the backseat.

While fans had no way to comment on the image as it was shared to her Instagram Stories and Snapchat, Evans might just want it that way as of lately. In the days following her breakup from Eason first announced this past October, Evans has been remaining quiet amid the ongoing drama between that two — including a restraining order.

In the weeks since, the former MTV personality has been focusing more on herself and being a mom to her three children, Ensley, Kaiser and Jace. But she has also been at the center of some heated romance rumors with rumored beau, Herb Wilkinson.

According to The Sun, the former teen mom has been seeing the Boston-area Wilkinson, a source close to the reality personality confirmed after video of the two on a date emerged on his Instagram.

“Smile babe,” Wilkinson told Evans in the video, which has since been deleted with the rest of his Instagram account after Teen Mom fans took to the comment section to comment on their relationship.

“She has been talking to someone,” the insider said, explaining that the trip up north from her Nashville home documented on Evans’ Instagram Story is a big step in their potential future together. “She’s visiting him because she is interested in him.”

While Evans has not commented on the romance, she has shared cryptic messages seemingly revealing how she is putting herself first above others.

“I used to wanna protect my name in situations, now I just wanna protect my peace,” the first quote read that Evans shared. “I let whoever think whatever.”

The second quote echoed a different sentiment: “Canceling plans is ok. Staying home to cook is ok. Disappearing for a bit to get your life together is ok. Let’s encourage it & respect self improvement.”

Photo credit: John Lamparski/Getty Images for Indonesian Diversity