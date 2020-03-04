‘Teen Mom 2’ Alum Jenelle Evans Gives Family Safety Update After Fatal Nashville Tornado

Jenelle Evans is reassuring worried fans about her family’s safety after a devastating tornado tore through the Nashville, Tennessee area, killing at least 24 people. The former Teen Mom 2 star moved to Tennessee with 5-year-old son Kaiser and 2-year-old daughter Ensley in October after announcing she had left husband David Eason, but has been back in North Carolina coparenting with her ex, completely avoiding the natural disaster, she revealed on Twitter Wednesday.

Getting a lot of messages about the tornados and my family’s safety. I was not in Nashville at the time of the tornados. The kids and I are 100% safe. The tornados did hit the area really hard where I live, but we were not in town at the time. 😓 — Jenelle Evans (@PBandJenelley_1) March 4, 2020

Thanks for everyone who reached out and checked on us! I hope everyone is okay and my heart goes out to everyone that was put in the middle of this tragic situation. 💓 — Jenelle Evans (@PBandJenelley_1) March 4, 2020

After photos of Evans and her children with Eason in North Carolina first surfaced last month, many assumed the the MTV personality had gotten back with her estranged husband, but Evans insisted to Us Weekly that this isn’t the case.

“David and I are not together as of now. We are co-parenting and deciding what to do about our futures because we own a house together. We cannot sell the house until we get repairs from the housing company who built it,” Evans said at the time.

“I still have my apartment in Tennessee and have been primarily residing there. We may be looking into co-parenting counseling in the future,” she continued. “A lot of people are making assumptions about stuff they don’t know. Like I always say, unless you hear it from my mouth, don’t believe it.”

Last month, Evans opened up to PopCulture.com about her move to Nashville, saying the new start was providing her more opportunities after being fired from Teen Mom 2.

“[Kaiser and Ensley are] doing good and they really love the area that we moved to and Kaiser, he loves his new school, so that’s a big plus,” Evans said. “I think here in Tennessee, you have more opportunities, and I think in North Carolina, where I live, it’s a very laid back beach town, college town, so I think for what I’m looking for, there’s more stuff to do here.”

