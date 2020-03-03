'Teen Mom 2' Alum Jenelle Evans Tweets Prayers for Nashville After Tornado Kills 19

Jenelle Evans is sending her prayers to Nashville after a devastating tornado killed at least 19 people while cutting a swath of destruction through Middle Tennessee early Tuesday morning. The former Teen Mom 2 personality, who splits her time in Nashville and the home she still owns in North Carolina, took to Twitter as the news surfaced of the damage, adding a sad face emoji and broken heart to the #PrayForNashville hashtag that has been trending.

In February, Evans opened up to PopCulture.com about her decision to move with 5-year-old son Kaiser and 2-year-old daughter Ensley to Nashville after announcing in October she had left husband David Eason.

"They're doing good and they really love the area that we moved to and Kaiser, he loves his new school, so that's a big plus," Evans said of the big move. "I think here in Tennessee, you have more opportunities, and I think in North Carolina, where I live, it's a very laid back beach town, college town, so I think for what I'm looking for, there's more stuff to do here."

Explaining why she made the decision to leave the home in which she is currently co-parenting with Eason, Evans explained much of it has to do with seeking new opportunities after being removed from Teen Mom 2, but still in contract with MTV.

"I've kind of been in limbo for a year since last April and I've been wanting to venture out and do my own things, and people are like, 'Why aren't you?'" she explained. "And I'm stuck to this contract, and once I'm out of it, I can go and talk to other companies and stuff, but right now, people are iffy about what they want to do."

"It's not just other companies, it's also, I'm not gonna lie, MTV, they're iffy about if they really wanna let me go or not," she continued. "So I'm just sitting here, doing my own thing, trying to keep YouTube updated, 'cause my fans, they wanna know — they're digging into my life, and they wanna know what's up!"

