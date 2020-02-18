Jenelle Evans Clarifies Status of Her Relationship With Estranged Husband David Eason

Jenelle Evans is shooting down reports that she and estranged husband David Eason are back together after the two were spotted spending time together in both Nashville and the North Carolina home they shared prior to her decision to leave him back in October. The former Teen Mom 2 star told Us Weekly Monday that she and her ex are not back together, but simply keeping the peace while trying to coparent 2-year-old daughter Ensley.

"David and I are not together as of now. We are coparenting and deciding what to do about our futures because we own a house together. We cannot sell the house until we get repairs from the housing company who built it," Evans told the outlet.

"I still have my apartment in Tennessee and have been primarily residing there. We may be looking into coparenting counseling in the future," the MTV personality said. "A lot of people are making assumptions about stuff they don't know. Like I always say, unless you hear it from my mouth, don't believe it."

Shortly after Eason admitted to shooting and killing the family's pet dog, Evans was let go from Teen Mom 2, but the reality personality told PopCulture.com exclusively last week she is still technically in contract with the network until April.

"I've kind of been in limbo for a year since last April, and I've been wanting to venture out and do my own things, and people are like, 'Why aren't you?'" Evans told PopCulture. "I'm stuck to this contract, and once I'm out of it, I can go and talk to other companies and stuff."

"I think I'm just gonna wait until April, my plan is to wait until April and then venture out and talk to other production companies and stuff," she added. "But right now, I don't know where MTV's head is at. I mean, things can change in a minute, I have no idea."

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas/Getty Images