‘Teen Mom 2’ Cast Member Jenelle Evans Defends Husband David Eason After Anti-LGBT Rant

Jenelle Evans is standing by husband David Eason after fans called for a boycott of Teen Mom 2 due to his offensive Twitter rant slamming the LGBT community.

Eason got himself in trouble on Twitter Monday when he tweeted a number of homophobic and transphobic things, including, “Lmao why don’t you go tell the homo and transgender parents to start teaching their kids better morals? Oh I forgot that’s supposed to be normal.”



Soon after, fans started a petition to get MTV to fire Evans and Eason, which quickly racked up thousands of signatures.

Evans told TMZ Tuesday that her husband doesn’t hate LGBT people, but failed to explain why he said the things he said.

“David didn’t understand how offensive people would get or how Twitter even works,” she said. “Now that he realizes his voice is very strong within media/tabloids he has deactivated his account. He agrees he will keep his comments to himself from now on.”

“David doesn’t hate people from the LGBT community. My old manager was gay and used to be one of me and David’s close friends. We attended Farrah [Abraham’s] birthday in Miami with a lot of LGBT people there and he didn’t act in any type of way. We went had a good time and left,” she added.

Evans wrapped her statement with, “We are sorry for the comments that were made.”

Several of the Teen Mom 2 cast members have refused to support their castmate after what he said, however. That includes Kailyn Lowry, who denounced the couple on Twitter Monday evening.

“I’m absolutely disturbed by the comments David made regarding gay & transgender parents,” she wrote, adding, “People are removed from shows for comments like that.”

She added, “Hopefully MTV will be addressing this soon.”

Leah Messer retweeted Lowry’s statements, adding, “Agreed.”

“They need HELP!” she added later. “Something needs to happen! This is all disturbing to say they least, but not surprising! 😞🙄”

This is the second time in less than a week in which fans have called for the reality TV couple’s removal from their show. Eason and Evans have been in hot water with fans since Wednesday, when Eason posted a photo of Evans shooting a semi-automatic rifle just hours after 17 people were killed with a similar weapon in a tragic Florida school shooting.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @j_evans1219